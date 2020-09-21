Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lithuania, Poland and Romania to ask EU leaders to offer trade, visa-free travel to Belarus

"If Belarus citizens decide to undergo political and economic reforms in the country, to establish independent institutions to defend human rights and freedom of speech - we will help with our knowledge and experience", Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said in a statement. Poland wants the European Union to offer Belarus financial assistance of at least 1 billion euros ($1.18 billion) as part of a "Marshal plan" to rebuild the country, Prime Minster Mateusz Morawiecki said last Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 14:12 IST
Lithuania, Poland and Romania to ask EU leaders to offer trade, visa-free travel to Belarus

The presidents of Lithuania, Poland and Romania will ask European Union leaders at a summit later this week to offer a support package for Belarus if the country holds a democratic election.

The proposed package would include a favourable trade regime with the EU, visa-free travel and support in negotiations to enter the World Trade Organization, according to the statement from the three presidents to the EU leaders seen by Reuters. Financial assistance for reforms, and help to diversify its energy sector and transition towards liberal economy was also part of the support package.

The support would only be offered after "new, democratic elections" with interational observers in the country, the Lithuanian president's office told Reuters. "If Belarus citizens decide to undergo political and economic reforms in the country, to establish independent institutions to defend human rights and freedom of speech - we will help with our knowledge and experience", Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said in a statement.

Poland wants the European Union to offer Belarus financial assistance of at least 1 billion euros ($1.18 billion) as part of a "Marshal plan" to rebuild the country, Prime Minster Mateusz Morawiecki said last Thursday. Belarus was plunged into turmoil following a presidential election last month that President Alexander Lukashenko says he won by a landslide, but the opposition says was rigged. In power for 26 years, he has shown scant inclination to resign, buoyed by support from Russia.

The EU has said it would impose sanctions on Minsk for alleged election fraud and human rights abuses but has yet to do so. EU leaders will meet in Brussels on Thursday and Friday to discuss the single market, industrial policy and digital transformation, the coronavirus pandemic, and foreign relations. (Reporting By Andrius Sytas; editing by Niklas Pollard and Angus MacSwan)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Euro zone bond yields fall as rising COVID-19 cases unnerve investors

Euro zone bond yields fell on Monday, with the German 10-year yield hitting a one-month low, as rising cases of COVID-19 rattled investors and sent some looking for the safety of government debt.The moves lower, of 2 to 3 basis points, were...

UK could hit 50,000 COVID cases per day by mid Oct if rise continues unabated

The COVID epidemic in Britain is doubling roughly every seven days and if it continues to do so there would be about 50,000 new cases per day by the middle of October, the governments Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said on Monday...

Tropical Storm Beta forecast to make landfall Monday

Tropical storm conditions were expected to begin Monday morning in parts of Texas and Louisiana as Tropical Storm Beta slowly worked its way into a part of the country thats already been drenched and battered during this years exceptionally...

SpiceJet to start flights to Darbhanga from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru next month

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Monday announced the commencement of its flight services to the Darbhanga airport, which is in the final stages of completion, from New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, starting November 8. The announcement comes week...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020