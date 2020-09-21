Left Menu
AIPEF writes to PM Modi; urges not to rush Electricity (Amendment) Bill

All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider the objections raised by the stakeholders on Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020, and not to rush to make the proposed changes in the law.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 15:19 IST
All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider the objections raised by the stakeholders on Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020, and not to rush to make the proposed changes in the law. The AIPEF has demanded to send the Bill to a select committee for scrutiny.

"AIPEF has urged the Prime Minister to address the objections of all stakeholders and not to rush the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020," an AIPEF statement said. According to the statement, the AIPEF has written to the Prime Minister that the government should circulate the revised draft indicating the amendments now incorporated after the suggestions made by 11 states and two union territories and other stakeholders.

They are opposing the draft amendment Bill because it threatens to violate the principles of cooperative federalism, it said. The Centre is trying to appropriate to itself the sweeping powers, much to the detriment of the interest of the states, the body said.

The states fear that it will affect their free power programmes and would work against the interest of farmers and poorer sections of the society, it said. "Even experts from the private and government sector feel that the transfer of cash subsidy directly to farmers and domestic consumers' accounts may not be practically possible as timely payments by the states cannot be ensured," it said.

The government should tread cautiously on the draft amendment Bill. If passed, the power sector would be moving from government control to the hands of the private sector, it claimed. As at present, the government's views on privatisation, violation of the principle of cooperative federalism, direct benefit transfers, independent functioning of state electricity regulatory commissions, and back door dictates under the guise of tariff policy are highly objectionable, it stated.

An in-depth, open-minded discussion is needed and the centre should not rush through passing the Bill and should have a structured roadmap to bridge the gaps, it demanded. In case the Bill is introduced in the Parliament, the Bill should be sent to the Standing Committee, it demanded.

The Standing Committee on energy of the Parliament must not be bypassed under any circumstances, it said..

