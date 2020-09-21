PM Modi expresses grief over loss of lives due to building collapse in Bhiwandi
Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives due to building collapse in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said,
"Saddened by the building collapse in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for a quick recovery of those injured. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to the affected."
(With Inputs from PIB)
