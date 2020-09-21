Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP minister apologises after row over remarks on tribal outfit

Thakur's remarks against the Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) had invited strong condemnation from the opposition Congress which demanded the BJP minister's dismissal from the cabinet and also raised the issue in the assembly. Speaking at an event in her constituency Mhow in Indore district on Saturday, she had said, "Despite many patriotic forest dwellers, why deshdrohi (anti-national) organisations like JAYS are thriving in the region?

PTI | Indore/Bhopal | Updated: 21-09-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 21:38 IST
MP minister apologises after row over remarks on tribal outfit
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Culture Minister Usha Thakur on Monday apologised after a controversy over her "anti-national" remarks against a tribal outfit that formed an alliance with the Congress in the last assembly polls and amid demand for her dismissal from the cabinet. Thakur's remarks against the Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) had invited strong condemnation from the opposition Congress which demanded the BJP minister's dismissal from the cabinet and also raised the issue in the assembly.

Speaking at an event in her constituency Mhow in Indore district on Saturday, she had said, "Despite many patriotic forest dwellers, why deshdrohi (anti-national) organisations like JAYS are thriving in the region? "Taking inspiration from the life of Tantya Bhil (a tribal leader of freedom struggle), we should take pledge that no anti-national organisation will flourish in this area and together we will uproot them." JAYS and Congress leaders reacted sharply to Thakur's remarks, saying her utterances have hurt the sentiments of the tribal community. The Congress vociferously raised the issue in the assembly which had its day-long session on Monday.

Facing a wave of criticism, the BJP minister clarified that her remarks were aimed at certain people who were trying to "vitiate atmosphere" in the Mhow area. Thakur told reporters in Indore, "We are engaged in overall development of the tribal community in the Mhow region.

"But I saw that there are some people who are trying to convert them (to other religions) by misleading them and trying to wean them away from the national mainstream. She said, "These people are also vitiating atmosphere in the Mhow area by demanding a separate religious code for tribals (by separating them from Hindus) in the next Census.

"I said that (controversial statements) for such an organisation. If someone felt hurt because of my statements, I apologise." The JAYS, a socio-political organisation, had formed an alliance with the Congress in the 2018 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. JAYS patron Hiralal Alawa was elected to the assembly from Manawar in tribal-dominated Dhar district on a Congress ticket.

Earlier in the day, a group of Congress legislators led by former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath staged a sit-in in the assembly complex in Bhopal demanding dismissal of Thakur from the cabinet. The opposition MLAs protested near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the state assembly compound and criticised Thakur for her remarks.

Thakur has called an organisation working for tribals as "anti-national and Naxalite", the Congress alleged. "They have this sort of mindset. What is in their hearts and minds slips out of their mouths," Nath told reporters after the protest.

"We oppose them strongly. I have spoken to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. We want him to take stern action on this issue. "The minister should be sacked for her objectionable words," the Leader of the Opposition added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Civil Aviation Ministry approves 78 new routes under UDAN, sanctions Rs 108 crore for up-gradation of 3 airports

Ministry of Civil Aviation identified and approved 78 new routes under the first phase of UDAN 4.0 UdeDeshkaAamNagrik on Monday. 78 new routes have been identified and approved under the first phase of UDAN 4.0. Airports Authority of India,...

2G appeal case: CBI, ED plea for early hearing opposed by A Raja, others

All the respondents including former Telecom Minister A Raja and businessman Shahid Balwa have strongly opposed the application of the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI and Enforcement Directorate ED for early hearing in the 2G appeal cas...

Pakistan spreading imposturous political propaganda full of disinformation: India at UNHRC

India at the United Nations during the 45th Session of the Human Rights Council on Monday accused Pakistan of spreading imposturous political propaganda which is full of disinformation and gratuitous references about Indias internal matters...

DeChambeau wins US Open, opens Major account

Bryson DeChambeau captured his first major golf title on Sunday, firing a three-under-par 67 to win the 120th US Open and humble a relentless Winged Foot layout. DeChambeau smashed the ball as far as he could and then he hit his way out of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020