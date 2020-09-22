PM lauds Harivansh for offering tea to protesting oppn MPs, calls his letter inspirational

Left Menu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi showered praise on Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Tuesday after he offered tea to opposition MPs sitting on dharna in Parliament complex, and also hailed his letter to President Ram Nath Kovind and the Vice President as inspirational.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 13:03 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi showered praise on Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Tuesday after he offered tea to opposition MPs sitting on dharna in Parliament complex, and also hailed his letter to President Ram Nath Kovind and the Vice President as inspirational.  Modi said the "inspiring" and "statesmanlike" conduct of Harivansh will make every democracy lover proud

Harivansh had gone to meet opposition MPs, who were on dharna to protest their suspension from Rajya Sabha for their "unruly" conduct, in the morning and offered them tea.  He also penned a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the Vice President, besides the President in which he recalled his journey from a humble background and expressed his deep anguish at the "humiliating" conduct of several opposition members towards him during the passage of farm bills on Sunday. He was in the Chair then.  "I read the letter respected Harivansh ji wrote to the respected President. Every word of the letter has infused new confidence in our faith in democracy. This letter is inspirational and laudable too. There is truth in it and sensitivity too. I request every countryman to read it," Modi tweeted, tagging a copy of the letter.  Praising the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman's gesture to the MPs on dharna, Modi said, "To personally serve tea to those who attacked and insulted him a few days ago as well as those sitting on dharna shows that Harivansh Ji has been blessed with a humble mind and a big heart. It shows his greatness. I join the people of India in congratulating Harivansh Ji."  The prime minister added, "For centuries, the great land of Bihar has been teaching us the values of democracy. In line with that wonderful ethos, MP from Bihar and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Shri Harivansh Ji's inspiring and statesmanlike conduct this morning will make every democracy lover proud." Eight Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended from the House on Monday for their "misconduct" during the passage of two farm bills on Sunday.  Some of them threw rule book, tore its page and climbed the secretary general's table as they attacked Harivansh for going ahead with the process of the bills' passage.  Expressing his deep anguish and pain at opposition members' "humiliating" conduct towards him, the Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson on Tuesday announced a 24-hour long fast, hoping that this may inspire a feeling of "self-purification" in them.

