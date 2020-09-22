Sonia Gandhi, Rahul return from abroad after her medical check-up
Gandhi, 73, had gone to the United States for her routine medical check up on September 12, two days ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament. Rahul Gandhi had accompanied her during the visit. Sources had said her medical check-up was overdue and was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gandhi had cleared the Congress' organisational restructuring before leaving for the US.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 18:21 IST
Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi returned from abroad early Tuesday, sources said. Gandhi, 73, had gone to the United States for her routine medical check up on September 12, two days ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament. Rahul Gandhi had accompanied her during the visit.
Sources had said her medical check-up was overdue and was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gandhi had cleared the Congress' organisational restructuring before leaving for the US.
