2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

Donald Trump's campaign is selling "Fill That Seat" T-shirts, fellow Republicans are talking up "rule of law" jurists and Democrats are telling voters they risk losing Obamacare and abortion rights. The U.S. Supreme Court vacancy created by Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death has become a rallying cry for both parties. - Trump promised to name his pick by Saturday, while Democrats' hopes faded when two Republican senators signaled support for a vote ahead of the November election.

- Senate Republicans will huddle for the first time since Ginsburg's death at a weekly lunch. With a 53-47 edge in the Senate, at least four Republicans would need to defect to prevent a vote on a Trump nominee. - On Monday, both Trump and rival Joe Biden returned to themes that dominated the race before Ginsburg's death with Biden slamming Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and Trump touting his economic record.

BY THE NUMBERS Trump and Biden are neck and neck in Pennsylvania, while the Democrat is leading the president among likely voters in Wisconsin, according to new battleground state polling by Reuters/Ipsos.

- 48% of likely voters in Pennsylvania said Biden would be better at handling the pandemic. 44% said Trump would be better. - 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.

For the next 42 days, Reuters/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states - Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona - that will play critical roles in deciding the Nov. 3 outcome. INVESTOR VIEW

Investors are bracing for an extended period of market volatility as worries over political uncertainty and the coronavirus roil stocks. The Cboe Volatility Index, known as "Wall Street's fear gauge," hit its highest level in nearly two weeks on Monday. VIX futures show that investors are betting that market swings will persist beyond the presidential election and into December, reflecting the possibility of a contested election and concerns that a deeply divided government will fail to agree on providing more fiscal stimulus to support the U.S. economy.

GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE Trump officials are rushing to introduce new laws that would make it tougher for skilled foreign workers to gain U.S. visas. A fast-track regulation under review would narrow the definition of a "specialty occupation" eligible for a skilled-worker visa under the H-1B program. Trump has made immigration a focus of his campaign.

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL Expected events and Reuters coverage on Sept. 22:

- Reuters/Ipsos releases polling on battleground states, including Michigan and North Carolina (USA-ELECTION/BATTLEGROUND-POLL (GRAPHIC) 17:00ET/21:00GMT) - Trump holds a campaign rally at Pittsburgh International Airport in Moon Township, Pa. (19:00ET/23:00GMT)

- Biden is expected to appear at an online fundraiser for financiers and another for the Indian American community. - Biden's running mate Kamala Harris is expected to campaign in the battleground state of Michigan, making stops in Flint and Detroit.

- U.S. Vice President Mike Pence conducts a campaign rally at AutoServ Hangar in Gilford, N.H. (15:00ET/19:00GMT) - At a motocross race in rural Minnesota voters outline the issues they face, including a lack of reliable jobs during the pandemic, and why they think Trump is the best president they could have for the next four years (USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-MOTOCROSS (TV))

- FACTBOX: A state-by-state guide to U.S. early voting (USA-ELECTION/EARLY VOTING (FACTBOX) 12:00ET/16:00GMT) Refinitiv customers can find more 2020 U. S. Election content on the Election App (USPOL) on Eikon or Workspace.

Media customers can find complete multimedia coverage on the Reuters Connect planning calendar here https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning?search=all%3Ausa-election (Editing by Leela de Kretser and Howard Goller)