Left Menu
Development News Edition

US News Roundup: F-35 deal with UAE; Trump's Supreme Court pick by Saturday and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-09-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 18:27 IST
US News Roundup: F-35 deal with UAE; Trump's Supreme Court pick by Saturday and more
US flag Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Exclusive: U.S. and UAE eye December goal to agree on F-35 deal

The United States and the United Arab Emirates hope to have an initial agreement on the sale of F-35 stealth fighter jets to the Gulf state in place by December, as the Trump administration studies how to structure a deal without running afoul of Israel. Sources close to the negotiations said the goal is to have a letter of agreement in place in time for UAE National Day celebrated on Dec. 2.

U.S. to put murderer to death as federal executions spree continues

The U.S. government plans to execute William LeCroy, a convicted rapist, and murderer, on Tuesday, the sixth in a spate of federal executions after a long hiatus in capital punishment. The Department of Justice says it will kill LeCroy using lethal injections of pentobarbital, a barbiturate, at its execution chamber in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Trump to campaign in Pittsburgh, Biden attending fundraisers

President Donald Trump will make a stop in Pennsylvania and Democratic rival Joe Biden will attend two virtual fundraisers on Tuesday as the White House contenders battle for an advantage in the brewing fight over a new U.S. Supreme Court justice. Trump said he planned to reveal his pick to succeed liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg by Saturday and hoped to have a Senate confirmation vote before the Nov. 3 election, sparking fierce criticism from Biden and congressional Democrats.

Trump to name Supreme Court pick by Saturday as Democratic hopes of blocking nomination dim

President Donald Trump raced on Monday to cement a conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court before the Nov. 3 election, telling reporters he planned by Saturday to reveal his pick to succeed liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Democrats' hope of keeping the seat empty faded when two Republican senators, Chuck Grassley, and Cory Gardner, signaled their support for moving forward quickly.

Woman suspected of sending ricin-filled envelope to White House to appear in court

A woman arrested by U.S. authorities on suspicion of sending a ricin-filled envelope to the White House and to five other addresses in Texas will appear before a federal court in Buffalo, New York, later on Tuesday. U.S. authorities arrested a woman on the Canada-U.S. border on Sunday, at the so-called Peace Bridge that runs between Fort Erie, Ontario, and Buffalo.

U.S. Supreme Court faces major challenges when it returns without Ginsburg

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death will be felt at the Supreme Court in the coming weeks as it starts a new term with a 5-3 conservative majority while preparing for a major case on the Obamacare healthcare law and possible emergency election-related disputes. The court officially returns on Oct. 5 from summer break with a two-week session of oral arguments held by teleconference, although it handles last-ditch appeals whenever they arise.

U.S. Senate Republicans huddle over Trump's Supreme Court plans

U.S. Senate Republicans on Tuesday will have their first formal gathering since liberal Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death gave them a chance to cement a 6-3 conservative majority at the court ahead of the November election. President Donald Trump has urged a quick Senate vote on a Supreme Court nominee he aims to name by Saturday. Democrats' hopes of keeping the seat empty faded on Monday when two Republican Senators, Chuck Grassley, and Cory Gardner, signaled their support for moving forward quickly.

Supreme Court vacancy becomes rallying cry in final stretch of U.S. race

Donald Trump's campaign has begun selling "Fill That Seat" t-shirts while his Republican Party talks up the U.S. president's record of picking "rule of law" jurists. Democrats are telling voters that the choice of a conservative for the country's highest court will have a devastating impact on a sweeping range of social issues, including healthcare and women's rights.

California firefighters race to subdue flames before heat and winds return

Five weeks after California erupted in deadly wildfires supercharged by record heat and howling winds, crews battling flames pushed on Monday to consolidate their gains as forecasts called for a return of blistering, gusty weather. California already has lost far more landscape to wildfires this summer than during any previous entire year, with scores of conflagrations - many sparked by catastrophic lightning storms - scorching some 3.4 million acres since mid-August.

U.S. troops to stay longer in Lithuania, defense minister says

A new contingent of U.S. troops and armor will be deployed in Lithuania in November but their presence is not linked to the situation in neighboring Belarus, Lithuania's defense minister said on Tuesday. Belarus has undergone six weeks of protests since a contested Aug. 9 election which President Alexander Lukashenko said he won.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Academic calendar for first year of UG, PG students for session 2020-21 announced

Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday announced the University Grants Commission UGC guidelines on academic calendar for the first year of under-graduate and post-graduate students of the universities for the sess...

NIRF doesn't use any classification of journals for rankings of management institutes: Govt

The National Institutional Ranking Framework NIRF does not use any classification of journals for rankings of management institutions, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Tuesday. He made the comments in response to a ...

Mexico to sign up to WHO's coronavirus COVAX vaccine plan this week - foreign minister

Mexicos Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Tuesday said his country will finalize this week a deal to join the World Health Organizations global COVAX plan, which aims to deliver at least 2 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines by the end o...

Will implement PM-Kisan, Ayushman Bharat if Centre routes funds through state govt: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to the Centre, saying the PM-Kisan and Ayushman Bharat schemes will be implemented in West Bengal if the funds are routed through the state government. In a letter to Union Agriculture ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020