Irish PM says EU-UK trade deal can be reached
Ireland's Prime Minister on Wednesday said he believed Britain and the European Union could reach a trade deal in the coming weeks, including on the contentious issue of state-aid rules. "The Europeans will do a deal, but it has to be a fair deal," Micheal Martin told parliament. "...There is a distance to go yet. It really boils down to (the) will ...Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 23-09-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 18:41 IST
Ireland's Prime Minister on Wednesday said he believed Britain and the European Union could reach a trade deal in the coming weeks, including on the contentious issue of state-aid rules.
"The Europeans will do a deal, but it has to be a fair deal," Micheal Martin told parliament.
"...There is a distance to go yet. It really boils down to (the) will ... of the British government as to whether it wants to do a deal or not."
- READ MORE ON:
- Micheal Martin
- Ireland
- Britain
- European Union
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Cricket Ireland cancels Inter-Provincial T20 match over coronavirus fears
Ireland to set Sept. 21 date for full pub reopening - Irish Times
Ireland plans to open all pubs on Sept. 21 - minister
Ireland's Varadkar says 'kamikaze' British threat to break law has backfired
Ireland's Varadkar says 'kamikaze' British threat to break law has backfired