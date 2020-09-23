Left Menu
MoS Railways Suresh Angadi dies of coronavirus

Minister of State for Railways and Karnataka BJP MP Suresh Angadi passed away on Wednesday, days after he tested positive for COVID-19. The 65-year-old passed away at around 8 pm at the AIIMS trauma centre which has been converted into a dedicated COVID-19 facility, sources at the hospital said. A fourth-term MP from Belagavi, Angadi is the first Union minister to have died of coronavirus.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 21:51 IST
MoS Railways Suresh Angadi dies of coronavirus

Minister of State for Railways and Karnataka BJP MP Suresh Angadi passed away on Wednesday, days after he tested positive for COVID-19. The 65-year-old passed away at around 8 pm at the AIIMS trauma centre which has been converted into a dedicated COVID-19 facility, sources at the hospital said.

A fourth-term MP from Belagavi, Angadi is the first Union minister to have died of coronavirus. At least six MLAs and three MPs have earlier succumbed to it. Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who died on August 31, was also diagnosed as COVID-19 positive. Angadi had on September 11 himself announced on microblogging site Twitter that he had contracted the disease. The MP from Belagavi had requested all those who came in close contact with him over the last few days to monitor their health and get tested in case of any symptoms. India's COVID-19 count now stands at 45,62,415, including 9,43,480 active cases, 35,42,664 recoveries and 76,271 deaths. “Shri Suresh Angadi was an exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the Party strong in Karnataka. He was a dedicated MP and effective Minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter. "Extremely saddened by the passing away of Central Minister Shri Suresh Angadi Ji. He was a remarkable leader who dedicated all his life for organisation and went on to serve society with utmost diligence and compassion. My thoughts and Prayers are with his family and followers," BJP president J P Nadda tweeted.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on the micro-blogging website, "Deeply anguished at the unfortunate demise of Suresh Angadi ji. He was like my brother. Words fall short to describe his commitment & dedication towards the people. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends in this hour of need. Om Shanti". Former Prime Minister and JDS chief HD Deve Gowda expressed his sadness over the demise and tweeted that Angadi was like a “younger brother”.

“I am shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Union Minister of State for Railways and four-term MP from Belagavi Shri. Suresh Angadi. He was like a younger brother to me. I feel terrible losing him. This is an unbearable loss to our nation. “May his soul rest in peace. May God give his family and well-wishers the strength to bear this pain,” he tweeted.

Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar also termed the death as a “tragic, terrible, and sad news”. “Shocked & Saddened by news of my MoS colleague, Shri Suresh Angadi ji’s passing away. It is an unfathomable loss to the Government, people of Karnataka & the Party. His selfless service during COVID19 is still vivid before our eyes. My condolences to his family,” tweeted MoS, Home G Kishan Reddy.

