Mamata condoles death of Union minister Suresh Angadi

Mamata condoles death of Union minister Suresh AngadiPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-09-2020 00:30 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 00:05 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned the death of Minister of State for railways Suresh Angadi on Wednesday.
"My heartfelt condolences to the family, close relatives & friends of Union Minister of State Shri SureshAngadi, on his sad demise. May his soul rest in peace," Banerjee tweeted.
The 65-year-old BJP MP from Karnataka died of COVID-19in New Delhi.
National flag will be flown at half mast on Thursday in govt offices in Delhi due to demise of MoS Railways Suresh Angadi: Home Ministry.
