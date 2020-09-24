Mamata condoles death of Union minister Suresh Angadi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned the death of Minister of State for railways Suresh Angadi on Wednesday.

"My heartfelt condolences to the family, close relatives & friends of Union Minister of State Shri SureshAngadi, on his sad demise. May his soul rest in peace," Banerjee tweeted.

The 65-year-old BJP MP from Karnataka died of COVID-19in New Delhi.