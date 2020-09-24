Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata announces grant of Rs 50,000 to each Durga Puja committee of Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced a grant of Rs 50,000 to each Durga Puja committee in the state. We have decided to provide Rs 50,000 grant to each Durga Puja committee of the state.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-09-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 18:39 IST
Mamata announces grant of Rs 50,000 to each Durga Puja committee of Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced a grant of Rs 50,000 to each Durga Puja committee in the state. Announcing a slew of doles for around 37,000 Durga Puja committees in the state, Banerjee said that the fire brigade, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), other civic bodies, municipalities and panchayats will not charge any money or tax for their services from the puja organisers.

"Due to the COVID pandemic, it has been a tough time for all of us. We have decided to provide Rs 50,000 grant to each Durga Puja committee of the state. We have also decided that CESC and the state electricity board will give 50 per cent waiver for the puja committees," she said addressing the Durga Puja Coordination meeting here. Banerjee asked the committees to prepare open-air marquees in view of the contagion and ensure that pandal hoppers wear masks.

The chief minister also announced a one time grant of Rs 2,000 for 75,000 hawkers of the state as they had faced a difficult time due to the lockdown..

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

China's two aircraft carriers complete training, sea trials: military spokesman

Chinas two aircraft carriers Liaoning and Shandong have completed routine training and sea trials, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defence said on Thursday. The training was aimed at testing the performance of the aircraft carri...

Indian-origin ‘romance fraudster’ jailed for over 4 years in UK

An Indian-origin so-called romance fraudster, who would trick victims he met through online dating sites to invest in a fake business, was sentenced to four years and four months of imprisonment for nine charges of fraud by a UK court on Th...

'Vested interests' spreading baseless rumours on farm bills: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said certain vested interests are spreading baseless rumours about farm bills passed by Parliament to provoke farmers for petty political gains, according to an official statement. He said the bills...

Slovak conservatives hope to tighten abortion law, rights groups protest

Christian lawmakers in Slovakia hope to win parliamentary approval for a tightening of abortion rules in a vote expected on Friday, part of a trend towards more socially conservative policies across parts of central Europe.If adopted, the n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020