Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka welcome to campaign in Gwalior-Chambal: Scindia

Gwalior-Chambal in Madhya Pradesh welcomes everyone and there is no problem if Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi campaigns for her party in the region for the upcoming assembly bypolls, said BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday.

PTI | Ashoknagar | Updated: 24-09-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 23:28 IST
Priyanka welcome to campaign in Gwalior-Chambal: Scindia
Jyotiraditya Scinida. File photo Image Credit: ANI

Gwalior-Chambal in Madhya Pradesh welcomes everyone and there is no problem if Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi campaigns for her party in the region for the upcoming assembly bypolls, said BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday. He exuded confidence the BJP will win all the 28 seats going to the bypolls, schedule for which is yet to be announced by the Election Commission.

My Madhya Pradesh and the Gwalior-Chambal region welcomes everyone. There is no problem in it, Scindia told reporters at Rajpur in Ashoknagar district. The former Union minister was replying to questions about reports that Gandhi is likely to campaign in the bypolls especially in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

The region, considered a stronghold of Scindia, accounts for 16 of the 28 bypolls-bound seats. Scindia, who quit the Congress and joined the BJP in March this year, criticised his former party which ruled for 15 months in Madhya Pradesh before losing power.

The Congress government failed to fulfil promises and destroyed the state. It was swept away in the river of corruption. "The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government will ensure the BJP flag is hoisted in all the 28 seats and we will take the state forward on path of development, Scindia said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Scindia addressed rallies at Rajpur and Piprai in the district. Accusing the Congress of "cheating" people, Chouhan asked the voters to teach the opposition party a lesson in the bypolls.

The CM said the erstwhile Kamal Nath government had promised to give Rs 4,000 as unemployment allowance to youths, but eventually did not do anything for them. Now, the youths of Madhya Pradesh will have the first right on state government jobs, Chouhan said.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon launches new version of echo devices in India

US technology firm Amazon on Thursday announced a new version of artificial intelligence-based Echo speakers in the price range of Rs 4,499 to Rs 9,999 a unit. The company, at a global virtual event, claimed to have reduced the voice respon...

Britain's Morrisons reintroduces rationing after new COVID curbs

Morrisons on Thursday became the first major British supermarket chain to reintroduce shopper restrictions on purchases of key items after the government imposed new measures to stem a second wave of COVID-19.Bradford, northern England-base...

Powerful Vatican Cardinal Becciu resigns amid scandal

The powerful head of the Vaticans saint-making office, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, resigned on Thursday from the post and renounced his rights as a cardinal amid a financial scandal that has reportedly implicated him indirectly. The Vatican pro...

National Medical Commission to come into force from Sep 25; BoG MCI to be dissolved

The National Medical Commission NMC, in place of the Medical Council of India MCI, for development and regulation of all aspects of medical education and profession, has been constituted and will come into existence from Friday, a gazette n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020