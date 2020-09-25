Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top U.S. Republicans promise peaceful transition after Trump sows doubts

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-09-2020 03:00 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 02:51 IST
Top U.S. Republicans promise peaceful transition after Trump sows doubts
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other top Republicans on Thursday repudiated President Donald Trump's refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, assuring American voters the lawmakers would accept the outcome of November's election. Trump declined on Wednesday to embrace a peaceful transfer in response to a reporter's question and said he expected his election battle with Democrat Joe Biden to be settled by the Supreme Court.

The Republican president's exchange with reporters set off a fury that prompted several Republicans in Congress to distance themselves from Trump. Despite nearly four years of incendiary statements by Trump, members of his own party have regularly been loath to criticize him, as many feared political retribution.

"The winner of the November 3rd election will be inaugurated on January 20th. There will be an orderly transition just as there has been every four years since 1792," McConnell wrote in a morning tweet. Like other Republicans, McConnell did not directly criticize Trump.

By midday, with no sign of the controversy abating, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told a news briefing: "The president will accept the results of a free and fair election." But for months, Trump has cast the November election as being rigged and repeatedly attacked Democrats for promoting the widespread use of mail-in ballots for voters who do not want to risk contracting the deadly COVID-19 virus by casting their ballots at potentially crowded polling centers.

In an interview on Fox News Radio, Trump called mail-in ballots "a horror show," despite studies showing no significant problems with that method of voting over the years. Democrats accused Trump of threatening American democracy and further politicizing his upcoming choice to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg by suggesting the yet-to-be named nominee would intervene in the election's outcome.

Some of McConnell's fellow Republicans joined the effort to quell election fears, including Senators Marco Rubio and Mitt Romney and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, who told reporters: "It will be a smooth transition regardless of the outcome." Trump, who trails Biden in national opinion polls, has long sought to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the election, asserting without evidence that mail-in voting would be rife with fraud.

"President Trump, you are not a dictator and America will not permit you to be one," said Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, who took to the Senate floor to call the president "the gravest threat" to U.S. democracy. Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent who aligns with Democrats and who lost to Biden in the party's presidential nominating race, called for an independent commission to oversee the upcoming election.

Democratic House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi cautioned against panicking over the remarks of a president who she said admires autocratic leaders. At a news conference, she urged Americans to cast their ballots and admonished Trump: "You are not in North Korea, you are not in Turkey, you are not in Russia." COURT CHALLENGES

If November's election is close, Trump could contest the results in federal courts in hopes of being awarded enough Electoral College votes to retain the White House, according to political analysts. Only one U.S. presidential election, the 2000 contest between Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Al Gore, has had its outcome determined by the Supreme Court.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, a Trump ally who will play a significant role in the review of Trump's forthcoming nominee to fill the Ginsburg vacancy, said there could be litigation over the presidential election. "The (Supreme) Court will decide and if the Republicans lose, we will accept that result," Graham told Fox News. "But we need a full court." If Trump nominates a conservative jurist to serve on the Supreme Court, as expected, and the Republican-controlled Senate confirms the nominee, the high court will be made up of six justices considered to be conservative and three viewed as liberals.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook suspends fake Russian accounts, warns of U.S. election hack-and-leak threat

Facebook Inc said on Thursday it has dismantled three networks of fake accounts which could be used by Russias intelligence services to leak hacked documents as part of efforts to disrupt the upcoming U.S. election. The company said the acc...

Soccer-Bayern complete quadruple with Super Cup win over Sevilla

Bayern Munich beat Sevilla 2-1 after extra time on Thursday to lift the UEFA Super Cup and complete a quadruple under coach Hansi Flick, in the first European game played with some fans in the stands since the sport returned amid the COVID-...

Trump jeered as he visits Ginsburg's casket at U.S. Supreme Court

President Donald Trump was greeted with jeers and boos by a nearby crowd on Thursday as he visited the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburgs flag-draped coffin outside the U.S. Supreme Court. Trump, wearing a black face mask and a...

Motor racing-Castroneves takes over McLaren ride for injured Askew

Three-times Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves will fill in for Oliver Askew at Arrow McLaren SP in the IndyCar Harvest Grand Prix doubleheader next month after the young American was ruled unfit to race, the team said on Thursday. A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020