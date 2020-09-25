Left Menu
Reforms in agriculture will benefit small and marginalized farmers most: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that reforms in agriculture will benefit small and marginalized farmers the most.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 12:33 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 12:33 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking via video conference on Friday. . Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that reforms in agriculture will benefit small and marginalized farmers the most. Speaking to party workers via video conferencing on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhaya, Prime Minister Modi said, "The reforms in agriculture will benefit most to small and marginal farmers. 85 out of 100 are farmers belong to this category and they are happy. For the first time, they got an option on the price of their produce. There is a tradition of selling in Mandis if a farmer wants he can sell there else outside Mandis. Farmers can sell their produce as per his choice."

The Prime Minister appealed to all BJP karyakartas to reach out to farmers on the ground and inform them using simple language about the importance and intricacies of the new farm reforms and how these will empower them. "Our ground connect will bust the lies and rumours being spread in the virtual world," the Prime Minister said. PM Modi said, "Previous governments used to make a complicated web of promises and laws which the farmers or labourers could never understand. Even after increasing production, the income of the farmers did not increase but their loans kept increasing. However, the BJP-led NDA government has constantly attempted to change this situation and has introduced reforms for the welfare of farmers."

"In the last few years, the NDA government has made full efforts to connect farmers with banks. Over Rs 1 lakh crores were transferred to over 10 crore farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Our effort is to provide KISAN credit cards to more and more farmers so they can avail loans easily," he added. Speaking on the founder of Jana Sangh, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, Modi said, "I was not lucky to have seen Pandit Deendayal Uppadhaya Ji in person but his thoughts, the path shown by him, and his ideology give us inspiration and energy. As a country, to make India better, Deendayal ji's contribution will inspire generations to come. For BJP workers it is the path which he has shown that is encouraging and inspiring." (ANI)

