NDA will win three-fourth majority in Bihar: BJP

Hours after the Election Commission announced the poll schedule in Bihar, the BJP on Friday exuded confidence that it is fully prepared for the elections and will form the government with a three-fourth majority. Welcoming the announcement, senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said the party is fully prepared for the elections and is set to win.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 18:38 IST
Hours after the Election Commission announced the poll schedule in Bihar, the BJP on Friday exuded confidence that it is fully prepared for the elections and will form the government with a three-fourth majority. Voting for the Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and counting of votes will be on November 10, the poll panel announced earlier in the day. Welcoming the announcement, senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said the party is fully prepared for the elections and is set to win. He further said that the Nitish Kumar-led NDA alliance will again form the government and will continue with its agenda of good governance. BJP's general secretary and in-charge for Bihar, Bhupender Yadav, said the NDA will repeat its performance of Lok Sabha elections in the assembly polls this time.

"The NDA is going to win this election for the legislative assembly with a three-fourth majority," he said. The BJP-JD(U)-LJP combine had won 39 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

