Left Menu
Development News Edition

TMC govt trying to bribe Hindus: Adhir Chowdhury

Chowdhury, who is also the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, said that instead of getting into "competitive Hinduism" with BJP, the TMC government should "focus on creating job and industries". "Yesterday we saw Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announcing Rs 50,000 for Durga Puja committees and other doles after projecting TMC as the messiah of Muslims by propagating that the state government has given allowances to Imams and muezzins.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-09-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 20:50 IST
TMC govt trying to bribe Hindus: Adhir Chowdhury
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@ANI)

West Bengal pradesh Congress committee president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Friday accused the TMC government of trying to "bribe" the Hindus by announcing doles for Durga Puja committees and Hindu Brahmins and claimed that it is desperate to project itself as a "bigger brand of Hindutva" than the BJP. Chowdhury, who is also the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, said that instead of getting into "competitive Hinduism" with BJP, the TMC government should "focus on creating job and industries".

"Yesterday we saw Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announcing Rs 50,000 for Durga Puja committees and other doles after projecting TMC as the messiah of Muslims by propagating that the state government has given allowances to Imams and muezzins. "The TMC is now busy projecting itself as the mascot of brand Hindutva to counter BJP. And in doing so, it is now giving allowances to Hindu priests and grants to Durga Puja committees. She (Banerjee) is trying to bribe the Hindus," Chowdhury said.

Banerjee had on Thursday doubled the annual financial assistance to 37,000 Durga Puja committees across the state to Rs 50,000. The development came close to heels of the state governments' announcement of providing free housing and a monthly allowance to 8000 Hindu priests of the state.

"The fact is the state government is not giving allowance to Imams and muezzins. It is the state Wakf board which provides those allowances. "Now the TMC is not bothered about Muslim votes. It wants Hindu votes to compete with BJP. The TMC is now engaged in competitive Hinduism," he said.

The TMC government had announced a monthly allowance for Imams and muezzins in 2012. The Calcutta High Court had in 2013 dubbed the government's decision as "unconstitutional and against public interest". The TMC government had then created a separate fund under the Wakf Board for the upkeep of the properties that it held. The fund also took care of the emoluments of the Imams and muezzins.

Chowdhury held the TMC government and its policies responsible for the rise of the BJP in Bengal and accused the ruling dispensation of "destroying the secular fabric of the state". The TMC dubbed the allegations by Chowdhury as '"baseless".

"The TMC believes in secular and inclusive politics. The Congress leader before pointing his finger at us should come out clean on why that party is colluding with BJP against us in Bengal," TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

MeitY and NITI Aayog to organize mega virtual summit on AI- RAISE 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Justice Department asks judge to allow U.S. to bar WeChat from U.S. app stores

The U.S. Justice Department asked a federal judge in San Francisco early on Friday to allow the government to bar Apple Inc and Alphabet Incs Google from offering WeChat for download in U.S. app stores pending an appeal. The filing asked U....

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks tick up to end bitter week, dollar jumps

Stocks were set to fall by the most for any week since June and the dollar was on track for its strongest week since April as concern over the economic effect of a second wave of virus-related lockdowns continued to weigh on investors risk ...

INTERVIEW-Hungary's Orban says EU should reverse Russia sanctions, not push Cyprus on Belarus

The European Union should reverse its sanctions on Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told Reuters on Friday, as he pushed for a resumption of trade with Moscow and a European army that would restrain the Kremlins might.Asked if ...

Lawyer for Breonna Taylor's family calls for release of grand jury evidence

A civil rights lawyer representing Breonna Taylors family on Friday demanded Kentuckys state attorney general release the evidence presented to a grand jury that decided against charging police officers with homicide in her death during a b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020