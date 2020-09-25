Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Hungary's Orban says EU should reverse Russia sanctions, not push Cyprus on Belarus

The bloc also has a ban on doing business with Moscow-annexed Crimea and a blacklist of people and firms seen responsible for spreading havoc in ex-Soviet Ukraine. "What we are doing on sanctions to Russia is not a reasonable policy," said Orban, whose country is building a new nuclear power plant with Russian state support.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 25-09-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 21:25 IST
INTERVIEW-Hungary's Orban says EU should reverse Russia sanctions, not push Cyprus on Belarus
Representative image Image Credit: Instagram (orbanviktor)

The European Union should reverse its sanctions on Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told Reuters on Friday, as he pushed for a resumption of trade with Moscow and a European army that would restrain the Kremlin's might.

Asked if the EU should impose new penalties on Russia over the poisoning of leading Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the nationalist Hungarian leader said: "From the Hungarian point of view, we don't see why we should do that. But if the European Union would like to initiate that, we are ready to consider."

The European Union introduced sanctions on Russia over the 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. It stepped them up over Russia's subsequent backing for rebels facing off against government troops in east Ukraine, a conflict that has killed more than 13,000 people to date. Those penalties hit Russia's energy, financial and arms sectors. The bloc also has a ban on doing business with Moscow-annexed Crimea and a blacklist of people and firms seen responsible for spreading havoc in ex-Soviet Ukraine.

"What we are doing on sanctions to Russia is not a reasonable policy," said Orban, whose country is building a new nuclear power plant with Russian state support. "We should be very, very tough on the military side in relation to Russia and we should be very cooperative on the trade side. We are very weak on military and we are very tough on trade," he said.

In late 2017, most EU states signed a defence pact, led by Germany and France, to fund and develop joint military hardware in a show of unity after Britain's vote to quit the bloc. But progress has been slow and results are likely to take a decade or more, meaning the EU is still some way off matching its economic prowess with military muscle.

"If we would like to have an equal relationship with Russia we need to have a strong military power in Europe," said Orban, who has pursued relatively close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin. BELARUS AND CYPRUS

Orban also said the EU must not coerce Cyprus into accepting separate sanctions on Belarus. The bloc vowed weeks ago to impose penalties on Minsk over election fraud and human rights abuses. But any such decision requires unanimity of all the 27 EU member states and Nicosia has blocked the move due to a separate dispute with Turkey.

"Don't humiliate Cyprus," Orban said. "They don't like that idea. I disagree on that but that's their position. Sanctions could be negotiated again and again, and if there is a unanimity ... we can do so. But now there is no agreement." The case has embarrassed the EU, highlighting decision-making paralysis in a bloc of 27 countries that in many areas - foreign policy included - require unanimity to act.

Orban, who is often at loggerheads with the EU over his hardline migration policies and what the bloc decries as his moves to undercut democratic checks and balances, defended the right of a sole member state to prevent the whole bloc from making decisions. That principle has helped him in the past and his eurosceptic allies ruling in Poland have vowed to protect Budapest from any Brussels punishment.

European Commission President Von der Leyen this month pushed to move away from unanimity, which has left the bloc increasingly unable to find joint lines on issues ranging from Venezuela to Mali. But, wearing no tie and sitting on an armchair with his legs wide apart - as Putin himself often does in public appearances - Orban disagreed: "If one member state does not like something on an important issue the others must respect it."

Orban said Hungary and three other eastern EU peers on Thursday presented a plan for economic support for Belarus to Von der Leyen. "We would not like to do the same thing as it happened with Ukraine that we had the political concept but we haven't had an economic concept," said the Hungarian premier.

The plan envisages economic support from the International Monetary Fund, the European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, which Warsaw has said should be at least a billion euros in total.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

MeitY and NITI Aayog to organize mega virtual summit on AI- RAISE 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Cong welcomes announcement of Bihar assembly poll dates

The Congress on Friday welcomed the announcement of the schedule of the Bihar assembly election and said the dates will bring freedom from misgovernance in the state which is under BJP-JDU rule. Congress leader and in-charge of Bihar Shakti...

Middle, rural India driving 'strategic priorities' of FMCG companies: Nielsen

The middle and rural India, which quickly recovered and bounced back to pre-COVID-19 level, is driving the strategic priorities of the FMCG companies, according to market research firm Nielsen. Nielsen defines middle India as urban but town...

Soccer-Suspended Trinidad and Tobago to be included in Gold Cup draw

Trinidad and Tobago will be included in the 2021 Gold Cup draw next week but could be removed from the tournament if their FIFA ban is not lifted, CONCACAF, the ruling body for soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean, said on ...

Justice Department asks judge to allow U.S. to bar WeChat from U.S. app stores

The U.S. Justice Department asked a federal judge in San Francisco early on Friday to allow the government to bar Apple Inc and Alphabet Incs Google from offering WeChat for download in U.S. app stores pending an appeal. The filing asked U....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020