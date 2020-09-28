2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

Left Menu
The Supreme Court nomination and Trump's taxes are likely to be hot topics in Tuesday's first televised debate between Trump and his challenger, Democratic candidate Joe Biden. INVESTOR VIEW Investors are already trying to identify potential winners and losers in the markets.

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 18:30 IST
President Donald Trump's taxes are set to dominate the election agenda Monday, even as Senate Republicans try to push ahead with the rapid confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. The New York Times reported that Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017, after years of reporting heavy losses from his business enterprises to offset hundreds of millions of dollars in income. Trump dismissed the report as "fake news."

Barrett is set to start meeting with senators ahead of a multi-day confirmation hearing scheduled to begin on Oct. 12, when she will face questions about her judicial philosophy and approach to the law. The Supreme Court nomination and Trump's taxes are likely to be hot topics in Tuesday's first televised debate between Trump and his challenger, Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

INVESTOR VIEW Investors are already trying to identify potential winners and losers in the markets. Reuters provides a look at the stocks that might best fit a Biden basket or Trump trade.

GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE Global deaths from coronavirus are expected to reach a grim milestone this week, passing the million mark. Biden has made Trump's handling of the pandemic a key part of his campaign. Reuters is tracking coronavirus cases and deaths globally at https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/

BY THE NUMBERS Americans are more likely to see Biden as the stronger candidate when it comes to steering the nation's coronavirus response, preserving civil rights, and restoring trust in government, according to Reuters/Ipsos national polling. Trump is more likely to be perceived as better for the economy. See Reuters polling at https://polling.reuters.com/topic/2020-election

- For the next 41 days, Reuters/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states - Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona - that will play critical roles in deciding the Nov. 3 outcome. See the state of the battlegrounds at http://tmsnrt.rs/2G0bIcS ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Expected events and Reuters coverage on Sept. 28: - Trump discusses coronavirus testing in the Rose Garden (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TRUMP (TV) 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT)

- Remarks by Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris in Raleigh, NC (14:15 ET/ 18:15 GMT) - Woman suspected of sending ricin-filled envelope to White House to appear in court (USA-TRUMP/RICIN (PIX, TV) 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT)

Refinitiv customers can find more 2020 U.S. Election content on the Election App (USPOL) on Eikon or Workspace. Media customers can find complete multimedia coverage on the Reuters Connect planning calendar here https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning?search=all%3Ausa-election

(Editing by Leela de Kretser and Rosalba O'Brien)

