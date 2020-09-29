Left Menu
US condoles death of Jaswant Singh; hails his role for strengthening of Indo-US partnership

He was 82. “A distinguished cabinet minister, parliamentarian and soldier, Jaswant Singh will be remembered for his service to the Indian Republic and his lasting contributions to the US-India partnership,” the South and Central Asia Bureau of the US State Department said in a tweet.

The US has condoled the death of former union minister Jaswant Singh, saying he would be remembered for his lasting contribution towards strengthening the Indo-US partnership. Singh, one of the founding members of the BJP and a close associate of ex-prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, died on September 27 following a long spell of illness. He was 82.

“A distinguished cabinet minister, parliamentarian and soldier, Jaswant Singh will be remembered for his service to the Indian Republic and his lasting contributions to the US-India partnership,” the South and Central Asia Bureau of the US State Department said in a tweet. “Our deepest condolences to his family and the people he served,” it said.

Strobe Talbott, a former American diplomat, described Singh as an extraordinary and wise man. “Extraordinary man, wise and principled servant for his country and the world, brave soldier, honorable statesman, diplomat of finesse and effectiveness, author of wide scope, proud, loved, and loving husband and father, and friend,” Talbott said in a tweet.

Talbott, who served as the Deputy Secretary of State from 1994 to 2001, was the lead negotiator for the US with Singh after Washington imposed sanctions on India following the 1998 nuclear tests. PTI LKJ RUP RUP RUP.

