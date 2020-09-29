Left Menu
Development News Edition

North MCD suspends AAP councillors for 3 months; party condemns 'undemocratic act'

After North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors for three months for "misbehaviour and creating ruckus" during its proceedings, the party's MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said that councillors will hold a day-long sit-in protest demanding rollback of the "undemocratic" suspension order.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 20:56 IST
North MCD suspends AAP councillors for 3 months; party condemns 'undemocratic act'
Durgesh Pathak, AAP party senior leader and party's MCD in-charge during a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

After North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors for three months for "misbehaviour and creating ruckus" during its proceedings, the party's MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said that councillors will hold a day-long sit-in protest demanding rollback of the "undemocratic" suspension order. "The BJP ruled North MCD has suspended the AAP councillors for the next 3 months from attending the house proceedings and AAP condemns such undemocratic acts. The party councillors will hold a day-long sit-in protest outside North MCD mayor's office demanding the rollback of the suspension order," said Durgesh Pathak, AAP party senior leader and party's MCD in-charge in a press statement.

"BJP is so scared to get exposed that they are trying to stop the voices of the AAP. The intimidation tactics of the BJP like arresting our leaders or suspending our leaders will not silence our voice," he added. Pathak alleged that while the house was on, "the AAP councillors wanted to raise some issues. But the BJP did not allow us to speak inside the house and when AAP representatives tried to raise their voice again then the BJP decided to suspend all our councillors for the next three months. This is a very undemocratic act and the AAP condemns this behaviour of the BJP."

"Today Delhi is the dirtiest city of India and the AAP wanted to discuss this matter with the mayor. We also pointed out that the budget of all the MCDs together is around Rs 18,000 crore but the employees of the MCDs are not getting the salary for the past many months. The AAP councillors wanted to know where this money went," he said. Leader of Opposition in North MCD Vikas Goel said, "In the past 14 years the BJP has ruined the MCD and today they are scared to take questions. Today the BJP's real face got exposed. They have no answers to our questions, therefore, they suspended our councillors. Today we wanted to talk to them on corruption but they refused. We wanted to talk about cleanliness, they don't want to talk about it either."

The AAP has 30 councillors in the NDMC, which has been controlled by the BJP since 2012. (ANI)

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Have to dismiss Buttler, Samson, Smith early: Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders star batsman Eoin Morgan on Tuesday said the team is wary of the threat posed by Rajasthan Royals rampaging top-order, marking Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson as the key men from the opposition ranks. RR skipper Steve Smi...

Gang of armed robbers arrested in Punjab's Moga

Six members of a gang planning to commit multiple armed robberies in Punjabs Moga were arrested on Tuesday, police said here. Two countrymade pistols, a stolen car and a motorcycle were seized from them, Director General of Police, Punjab, ...

Israel thanks PM Modi for his tribute to former president Shimon Peres

Israel on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his moving tribute to former president and key architect of India-Israel friendship Shimon Peres on his death anniversary. Peres, a Nobel laureate, died on September 28, 2016.Thank ...

European stocks slip after recent surge, all eyes on Trump-Biden debate

European stocks slipped on Tuesday after solid gains in the previous session, with banks, energy and insurance sectors sliding as coronavirus cases mounted globally.Investors were mostly in a wait-and-see mode as U.S. Democratic presidentia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020