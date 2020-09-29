Democratic presidential nominee Biden to release 2019 tax returns on Tuesday
Biden's deputy campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield, said on a call with reporters ahead of the first presidential debate on Tuesday that returns for Biden, Harris and their spouses would be released online on Tuesday afternoon. The returns will be the 22nd year of returns that Biden has publicly released and the 15th year for Harris.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 22:46 IST
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris will release their 2019 tax returns on Tuesday, the Biden campaign said, calling on President Donald Trump, who has come under fire for not releasing his returns, to do the same. Biden's deputy campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield, said on a call with reporters ahead of the first presidential debate on Tuesday that returns for Biden, Harris and their spouses would be released online on Tuesday afternoon.
The returns will be the 22nd year of returns that Biden has publicly released and the 15th year for Harris. "This is a historic level of transparency meant to give the American people faith once again that their leaders will look out for them and not their own bottom lines," said Bedingfield.
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- Donald Trump
- Kamala Harris
- Democratic
- Kate Bedingfield
ALSO READ
US to rejoin Paris climate deal if Democrats voted to power: Joe Biden
Kamala Harris says thought immediately of her mother when Joe Biden made the VP call
Kamala Harris says thought immediately of her mother when Joe Biden made the VP call
Jim Carrey to play Joe Biden on 'Saturday Night Live'
Democrat Biden outlines coronavirus vaccine plan: 'I don't trust Donald Trump'