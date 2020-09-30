First Trump-Biden debate begins in Cleveland
For Biden, the debate offers a chance to show the steadiness he says the nation needs in contrast to Trump's divisiveness. Biden welcomed Trump to the stage, saying, "How you doing, man?" The topics are the records of the candidates, the Supreme Court, the coronavirus pandemic, the economy, "race and violence in our cities," and election integrity.
President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are face-to-face in their first presidential debate, the most pivotal moment so far in an election that turns on a historic pandemic, racial unrest and an economy in shambles. The two are meeting Tuesday night in Cleveland. It's a key opportunity for Trump to improve his standing in a race that polls show has remained stubbornly unchanged. For Biden, the debate offers a chance to show the steadiness he says the nation needs in contrast to Trump's divisiveness.
Biden welcomed Trump to the stage, saying, “How you doing, man?” The topics are the records of the candidates, the Supreme Court, the coronavirus pandemic, the economy, “race and violence in our cities,” and election integrity. At issue is the coronavirus pandemic that has killed 205,000 Americans and cost the country millions of jobs. Early voting is underway in many states, with the election 35 days away.
