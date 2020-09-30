Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel limits protests in new coronavirus lockdown law

Israel's parliament approved a government-backed edict on Wednesday likely to stifle protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over alleged corruption and his handling of the coronavirus crisis. The legislation, ratified after an all-night debate in the Knesset, bans Israelis from holding demonstrations more than 1 km (0.6 miles) from their homes, a measure the government said was aimed at curbing COVID-19 infections.

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2020 08:36 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 08:36 IST
Israel limits protests in new coronavirus lockdown law

Israel's parliament approved a government-backed edict on Wednesday likely to stifle protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over alleged corruption and his handling of the coronavirus crisis.

The legislation, ratified after an all-night debate in the Knesset, bans Israelis from holding demonstrations more than 1 km (0.6 miles) from their homes, a measure the government said was aimed at curbing COVID-19 infections. Critics of the new measure, which becomes part of Israel's second national lockdown that went into effect on Sept. 18, said it was really intended to block protests near Netanyahu's official residence in Jerusalem.

"What's the next step? Banning the opposition leader from addressing parliament?" Yair Lapid, who heads the opposition in the legislature, tweeted about the vote. For weeks, thousands of demonstrators have gathered to call for Netanyahu's resignation.

Opinion polls show only about a quarter of the public has confidence in the way he has dealt with the pandemic, which had largely subsided during a March-May lockdown. Hours before the vote, hundreds of Israelis protested outside parliament, calling the protest limit a blow to democracy.

Israel's lockdown, which closed schools and limited business operations, was imposed after new COVID-19 cases climbed to around 7,000 a day in a population of 9 million, overtaxing some hospitals. Netanyahu says Israel has handled the health crisis relatively well and that he has no political motive in seeking to prevent protests. He denies any wrongdoing in three corruption cases against him.

But with infection rates still high, especially in ultra-Orthodox Jewish neighbourhoods where social-distancing compliance has been lax, Netanyahu said on Tuesday that lockdown measures, scheduled to last three weeks, might have to be extended for at least a month or longer. Israel has reported 234,060 infections and 1,516 deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. (Editing by Gerry Doyle)

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

'Lion King' prequel in works, to be directed by Barry Jenkins

A prequel to The Lion King is in development at Disney Studios with Oscar winner Barry Jenkins attached to direct the new project. According to Deadline, Jeff Nathanson, who worked on the Jon Favreau-directed film last year, has penned a dr...

Molekule Air Purifiers Expand to India based on NRI's Invention that Destroys Airborne Pollutants

Molekule, the U.S. leader in reinventing air purification, today announced that its award-winning Photo Electrochemical Oxidation PECO air purification technology will be available to Indian consumers through Amazon.in. This is Molekules fi...

One more extortion case against Bhiwandi AIMIM chief; 2 held

Thane, Sep 30 PTIThane police have registered one more case of extortion against Bhiwandi unit president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen AIMIM and arrested two persons in this connection, an official said on Wednesday. This i...

Majority of narcotic drugs in India coming from Pakistan through cross border transactions: Survey

India has witnessed several instances of increased availability of narcotic drugs in the last one decade and the majority of the illegal substances are being infiltrated in the country from Pakistan, EUreporter reported citing a survey, add...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020