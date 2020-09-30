Prime Minister, UP Chief Minister should break their silence on Hathras incident: BSP

By Amit Kumar Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, should break their silence over the brutal gangrape incident in Hathras, said Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Wednesday.

The last rites of the Hathras gang-rape victim were performed at her native place in UP in the wee hours of Wednesday. Speaking to ANI, Bhadoria said, "I must say that government has not come forward yet. Prime Minister Modi ji and Yogi Ji who is Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, have not even given a statement. Both talk about giving protection to women, to the girl child, they talk about the program of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'. Is this an example of the kind of program running in Uttar Pradesh where these young girls are being brutalised and killed?"

"I must say that the government has failed to provide security to the girls and to the women in Uttar Pradesh, more particularly the Dalits," Bhadoria added. Bhadoria further said that the death of the gangrape victim was shocking and accused the administration in the state of not acknowledging that the incident had taken place at first.

"In the beginning, the government was not willing to acknowledge the incident. She was brought to the hospital late, where finally she met her fate," he said. The victim's body reached here from Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital after midnight.

The 19-year-old died in Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday, after she was gang-raped in Hathras a fortnight ago. The victim was brought to Safdarjung Hospital on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College. The Hathras district administration on Tuesday said a compensation of Rs 10 lakhs will be provided to the victim's family. "The state government has already provided compensation of Rs 4.12 lakhs to the family," the district magistrate tweeted. (ANI)