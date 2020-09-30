Left Menu
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-09-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 14:59 IST
Yediyurappa hails Babri mosque verdict, calls it 'victory of truth'

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday welcomed the acquittal of BJP stalwart LK Advani and 31 others in the Babri mosque demolition case by a CBI court, describing it as a "victory of truth." All the 32 accused in the case, including former Deputy Prime Minister Advani, ex union minister MM Joshi and Uma Bharti were acquitted by a special CBI court in Lucknow, which said there was no conclusive proof against them. "The court's observation that the incident was not pre planned is a victory of truth," Yediyurappa told reporters.

Reacting to the judgement, he said he was personally very much pleased with it as he too was part of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. Giving credit to BJP veterans Advani, Joshi and Bharti for setting the stage for construction of the Ram temple, whose foundation laying ceremony was performed about two months ago in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, the CM said, "in this moment of joy for every Indian, I welcome the verdict." Recalling the day when the mosque was demolished, Yediyurappa said no one can ever forget the historic speech by Advani on the occasion.

The case relates to the razing of the disputed structure in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992, which triggered riots for several months leaving nearly 2,000 people dead across the country. The structure was demolished by 'kar sevaks' who claimed that the mosque in Ayodhya was built on the site of an ancient Ram temple.

State deputy chief minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, home minister Basavaraj Bommai and BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh joined many others to welcome the Babri mosque demolition verdict..

