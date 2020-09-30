Left Menu
Guj CM hails Babri case verdict, slams erstwhile Cong govt

The CM said the acquittal of seers, nationalist leaders and others was welcomed by the people of Gujarat and India. The special CBI court in Lucknow acquitted all the 32 accused in the case, including BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, saying there was no conclusive proof against them.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-09-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 19:19 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday welcomed a special CBI court's verdict in which it acquitted all the accused in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case. In a statement, Rupani alleged that the erstwhile Congress government had falsely implicated religious heads, seers, political leaders and those from the VHP out of "political vendetta" in the case.

"All of them have been acquitted by the court. I welcome this judgement. Ultimately, truth emerged victorious. All countrymen who love their religion and country have welcomed this verdict," Rupani said in a statement.

He added that although it took years for the verdict to come, truth eventually prevailed. The CM said the acquittal of seers, nationalist leaders and others was welcomed by the people of Gujarat and India.

The special CBI court in Lucknow acquitted all the 32 accused in the case, including BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, saying there was no conclusive proof against them. The case relates to the razing of the disputed structure in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.

