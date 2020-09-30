Biden says he would represent all Americans

Biden says he would represent all AmericansPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 23:29 IST
Democrat Joe Biden is talking to voters in Ohio and Pennsylvania as he takes a train tour of those states a day after his debate clash with President Donald Trump
At a stop in Alliance, Ohio, Biden pledged that if he wins the November 3 election, "I'm not going to be the Democrat president. I'm going to be the American president." Biden said the debate and the election itself are about the American people
And he's posing this question: "Does your president have any idea, understand what you're going through and if he does, does he care about it?" Biden says his train tour will take him to places "that are hurting."
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- Donald Trump
- Democrat
- Pennsylvania
- Ohio
- American
ALSO READ
Kamala Harris says thought immediately of her mother when Joe Biden made the VP call
HK leader says 12 arrested by China at sea not "democratic activists being oppressed"
US to rejoin Paris climate deal if Democrats voted to power: Joe Biden
Kamala Harris says thought immediately of her mother when Joe Biden made the VP call
U.S. House Democrats question Pompeo aides on Saudi weapons, cite war crimes concerns