Biden says he would represent all Americans

Democrat Joe Biden is talking to voters in Ohio and Pennsylvania as he takes a train tour of those states a day after his debate clash with President Donald Trump

At a stop in Alliance, Ohio, Biden pledged that if he wins the November 3 election, "I'm not going to be the Democrat president. I'm going to be the American president." Biden said the debate and the election itself are about the American people

And he's posing this question: "Does your president have any idea, understand what you're going through and if he does, does he care about it?" Biden says his train tour will take him to places "that are hurting."