Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain, EU split on state aid in crunch week of trade talks - sources

British and EU trade negotiators have failed to close the gap on state aid, a key element barring their new agreement on post-Brexit trade ties, officials and diplomatic sources with the bloc said as 27 national leaders gather in Brussels on Thursday. The two-day summit in Brussels is due to deal with foreign policy but chairman Charles Michel and the bloc's executive will also on Friday give their latest assessment on Brexit.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 01-10-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 13:10 IST
Britain, EU split on state aid in crunch week of trade talks - sources
Representative Picture.

British and EU trade negotiators have failed to close the gap on state aid, a key element barring their new agreement on post-Brexit trade ties, officials and diplomatic sources with the bloc said as 27 national leaders gather in Brussels on Thursday.

The two-day summit in Brussels is due to deal with foreign policy but chairman Charles Michel and the bloc's executive will also on Friday give their latest assessment on Brexit. Disagreements over corporate subsidies, fisheries, and ways to solve disputes have overshadowed trade talks, while a proposed UK law that would undermine its earlier divorce deal with the bloc triggered a new crisis last month.

Britain's lower house of parliament approved the Internal Market Bill on Tuesday and it is now with the House of Lords. Britain say ensuring that its nations can trade freely with each other after Brexit would require breaking the divorce deal provisions on the sensitive Irish border. The executive European Commission, which negotiates with Britain on behalf of all the bloc's members, wants London to agree to broad state aid rules that would be compatible with those the EU has.

The bloc wants an independent British regulator to decide on state aid there, as well as seeks a new EU-UK dispute settling mechanism that would create a new Joint Committee and an Arbitration Panel to adjudicate. Should one side fail to honor decisions made through that process, the Arbitration Panel could impose fines and the other side could retaliate by hitting bilateral trade elsewhere.

"The problem is that the UK doesn't want to follow that path," an EU diplomat following Brexit told Reuters. An EU official, who is involved in the talks, echoed that: "It remains to be seen if the UK can sign up to that ... We haven't got there yet. Not sure we'll ever get there."

Britain has opted for more lenient procedures typical for free trade agreements and said Brussels would no longer have even an indirect say in its policy on corporate subsidies.

"WITHDRAW INTERNAL MARKET BILL"

With time available until the end of the year running out, the pressure is growing on the EU and UK to seal a deal to avoid putting an estimated trillion euros of annual trade at risk. This week's ninth negotiating round is the last scheduled so far and EU leaders will again assess progress on Oct.15-16.

They could switch to contingency planning for the most damaging economic split without new arrangements or, should trade talks cover enough ground, authorize final make-or-break negotiations known as the "tunnel" until the end of the month. The EU says a deal must be at hand by early November to give the European Parliament and some national parliaments enough time to ratify it before Britain's standstill post-Brexit transition expires at the end of the year.

A senior EU diplomat said the bloc has become more hopeful over the last fortnight that Prime Minister Boris Johnson - the key face of the Brexit campaign that took Britain out of the bloc this year - was looking for a deal despite the new legal controversy that increased risk of a 'no-deal' exit. "Signals are being sent that suggests a more hopeful scenario, and certainly the UK government has been signaling a very strong interest in entering the tunnel," the diplomat said. "We remain hopeful that a deal will be concluded."

But EU sources were also adamant that the bloc would not ratify or implement any new UK deal as long as London undermines the divorce treaty. "The (final) agreement ... will be contingent on the withdrawal of the Internal Market Bill," said the senior EU diplomat.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Push to bring coronavirus vaccines to the poor faces trouble

An ambitious humanitarian project to deliver coronavirus vaccines to the worlds poorest people is facing potential shortages of money, cargo planes, refrigeration, and vaccines themselves and running into skepticism even from some of those...

Tesla Autopilot scores low for driver engagement in European safety rating

Tesla Incs Autopilot has ranked sixth in 10 driver assistance systems evaluated in a European safety assessment, scoring low on its ability to keep drivers engaged.The Tesla Model 3s Autopilot scored just 36 when assessed on its ability to ...

'Dramatic' global rise in laws defending rights of nature

By Carey L. Biron WASHINGTON, Oct 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From Bolivia to New Zealand, rivers and ecosystems in at least 14 countries have won the legal right to exist and flourish, as a new way of safeguarding nature gains steam, U....

Belarus activist shares 'Alternative Nobel' with 3 others

A prominent Belarus opposition figure and an imprisoned Iranian human rights lawyer on Thursday were awarded the Right Livelihood Award, sometimes referred to as the Alternative Nobel, together with activists from Nicaragua and the United S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020