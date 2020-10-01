PM speaks to Solanki after Cong leader recovers from COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Gujarat Congress leader Bharat Solanki, who has recovered from COVID-19 after a over 100-day-long battle, and said that he has shown remarkable courage in fighting the disease. In a tweet, Modi wished him good health after he was discharged from hospital. "Spoke to @BharatSolankee Ji and enquired about his well-being. He has shown remarkable courage during his 100-day long battle against COVID-19. I wish him good health in the times to come," he tweeted.