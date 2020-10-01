Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong decides to field 7 sitting MLAs in Bihar polls

The three-phase assembly election in Bihar will start on October 28 and end on November 7, with the results to be declared on November 10. The sources said the seat-sharing arrangement is not being worked out as the RJD, which is the bigger partner in the alliance, is not ready to offer more than 55 seats to the Congress, which wants to contest on 75 seats out of a total of 243.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 23:27 IST
Cong decides to field 7 sitting MLAs in Bihar polls
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Congress screening committee for Bihar held its first meeting on Thursday and decided to field seven sitting MLAs in the upcoming assembly polls, sources said. The Congress on Wednesday had held internal discussions over the distribution of party tickets and sharing of seats other parties.

Among those who participated in the meeting included the chairman of the screening committee Avinash Pande, AICC in-charge for Bihar Shakti Sinh Gohil, Bihar Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha and CLP leader in Bihar Sadanand Singh. The party had called its Bihar unit chief and the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) to Delhi on Wednesday.

The notification for 71 seats going to polls in the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections was issued on Thursday. The first phase of elections will be held on October 28, with the second on November 3 and the last phase on November 7. The counting of votes will be held on November 7.

The seat-sharing agreement in Grand Alliance is held up amid differences between the main constituents RJD and Congress. The two parties have failed to reach an understanding on allotment of seats among partners. Sources say the differences between the major partners RJD and the Congress is getting wider.

The Congress is contesting the Bihar polls as part of the 'Mahagathbandhan' with the RJD, Left parties and some smaller state parties. The three-phase assembly election in Bihar will start on October 28 and end on November 7, with the results to be declared on November 10.

The sources said the seat-sharing arrangement is not being worked out as the RJD, which is the bigger partner in the alliance, is not ready to offer more than 55 seats to the Congress, which wants to contest on 75 seats out of a total of 243. The sources said the Congress, being a national party, is keen to contest on at least 70 seats and talks are on with the RJD leadership.

The Congress had contested the last assembly polls in 2015 in Bihar as part of the Mahagathbandhan with the RJD and the JDU. While the Congress got 41 seats as part of the seat-sharing arrangement in 2015, the RJD and the JDU contested on 101 seats each.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Britain, EU split on state aid in crunch week of trade talks - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19, Chinese actions, economic downturn accelerates India-US relationship: senior US official

Despite the daunting challenges like COVID-19, Chinese actions in the Indo-Pacific region and the global economic downturn, India and the US are finding ways to cooperate and collaborate and there is an acceleration in the breadth and depth...

Netizens ask Kenyatta to practice physical distancing over a photo shared by State House

A photo circulating on the internet, shared by State House of Kenya on social media got netizens talking. In the photo, President Uhuru Kenyatta, donning a mask, is seen embracing France President Emmanuel Macron.President Uhuru Kenyatta is...

Section 144 imposed around India Gate, no gathering allowed: Delhi police

Delhi police on Thursday said that no gathering is allowed around India Gate due to imposition of Section 144 CrPCThey also said that gathering of up to 100 people is permissible at Jantar Mantar and that too with prior permission of the co...

Woman and two children died by suicide by jumping in front of train

A 27-year-old woman died allegedly by suicide with her two children by jumping in front of a train in Assams Barpeta district on Thursday, police said. The woman, identified as Minuwara Begum, rushed to the railway tracks at Taltal near Pat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020