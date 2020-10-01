Cong decides to field 7 sitting MLAs in Bihar polls

The Congress screening committee for Bihar held its first meeting on Thursday and decided to field seven sitting MLAs in the upcoming assembly polls, sources said. The Congress on Wednesday had held internal discussions over the distribution of party tickets and sharing of seats other parties.

Among those who participated in the meeting included the chairman of the screening committee Avinash Pande, AICC in-charge for Bihar Shakti Sinh Gohil, Bihar Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha and CLP leader in Bihar Sadanand Singh. The party had called its Bihar unit chief and the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) to Delhi on Wednesday.

The notification for 71 seats going to polls in the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections was issued on Thursday. The first phase of elections will be held on October 28, with the second on November 3 and the last phase on November 7. The counting of votes will be held on November 7.

The seat-sharing agreement in Grand Alliance is held up amid differences between the main constituents RJD and Congress. The two parties have failed to reach an understanding on allotment of seats among partners. Sources say the differences between the major partners RJD and the Congress is getting wider.

The Congress is contesting the Bihar polls as part of the 'Mahagathbandhan' with the RJD, Left parties and some smaller state parties. The three-phase assembly election in Bihar will start on October 28 and end on November 7, with the results to be declared on November 10.

The sources said the seat-sharing arrangement is not being worked out as the RJD, which is the bigger partner in the alliance, is not ready to offer more than 55 seats to the Congress, which wants to contest on 75 seats out of a total of 243. The sources said the Congress, being a national party, is keen to contest on at least 70 seats and talks are on with the RJD leadership.

The Congress had contested the last assembly polls in 2015 in Bihar as part of the Mahagathbandhan with the RJD and the JDU. While the Congress got 41 seats as part of the seat-sharing arrangement in 2015, the RJD and the JDU contested on 101 seats each.