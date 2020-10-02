U.S. Vice President Pence tests negative for coronavirus -spokesman

U.S. Vice President Pence tests negative for coronavirus -spokesmanReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-10-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 17:36 IST
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has tested negative for coronavirus, his spokesman said on Friday, hours after President Donald Trump announced he contracted COVID-19 and was under quarantine.
"This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery," spokesman Devin O'Malley said on Twitter.
