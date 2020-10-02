Trump campaign moving events with president to virtual setting or postponing them

The Trump campaign on Friday said that all previously announced campaign events involving U.S. President Donald Trump would be moved to a virtual setting or temporarily postponed after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The campaign in a statement also said that previously announced events involving members of the Trump family are temporarily postponed, with other events being considered on a case-by-case basis. Vice President Mike Pence, who has tested negative for the coronavirus, plans to resume his scheduled campaign events, the statement said.