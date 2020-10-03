Left Menu
Development News Edition

N.Korea's Kim says he 'sincerely hopes' Trump recovers soon - KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a message of sympathy to President Donald Trump, wishing him well and hoping he quickly recovers from the coronavirus, North Korean state media said on Saturday. Kim offered his sympathy and "warm greetings" to Trump and his wife, KCNA reported. "He sincerely hoped that they would be recovered as soon as possible," KCNA said.

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2020 04:21 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 04:21 IST
N.Korea's Kim says he 'sincerely hopes' Trump recovers soon - KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a message of sympathy to President Donald Trump, wishing him well and hoping he quickly recovers from the coronavirus, North Korean state media said on Saturday. Kim offered his sympathy and "warm greetings" to Trump and his wife, KCNA reported.

"He sincerely hoped that they would be recovered as soon as possible," KCNA said. "He hoped they will surely overcome it." Trump and Kim developed an unprecedented relationship, staging the first meetings between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader, and Trump once declared that they "fell in love" after exchanging letters.

Efforts to press North Korea to give up its nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of sanctions stalled after those meeting failed to lead to a denuclearisation deal, but the two leaders have continued to trade messages.

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 206,402 coronavirus deaths; China reports 10 COVID-19 cases vs. 11 a day earlier and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook, Twitter CEOs will testify before US Senate committee on Oct. 28

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey both agreed to voluntarily testify before the Senate Commerce Committee on Oct. 28, the companies said Friday. The committee on Thursday unanimously voted to a...

After Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, Biden says masks not about being a 'tough guy'

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Friday that President Donald Trumps coronavirus diagnosis shows the importance of taking the pandemic seriously, telling Americans that wearing masks is more important than being a tough guy...

Sudan and major rebel groups to formalise peace deal

Sudans power-sharing government and several rebel groups are due to formalise a peace agreement on Saturday aimed at resolving decades of regional conflicts which left millions displaced and hundreds of thousands dead.Three major groups sig...

Trump and Johnson face rubber ridicule as UK's 'Spitting Image' returns

Spitting Image, the defining British satirical show of the 1980s, roars back on screens on Saturday to lampoon a new generation of politicians, royals and celebrities in puppet form, led by Donald Trump, Boris Johnson and Prince Harry.Co-cr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020