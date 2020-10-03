Goa NCP MLA calls AAP's oxygen-checking campaign `gimmick'

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Churchill Alemao on Saturday pooh-poohed the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) `Oximitra' campaign in Goa. AAP volunteers are checking oxygen levels in this door-to-door campaign to detect possible coronavirus infections. Low oxygen levels are believed to be one of the signs of coronavirus infection.

"It is nothing but an election gimmick. What is the use of checking oxygen level? Suppose you find that oxygen level is low, what can they do?" Alemao said at a press conference. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party should instead provide ventilators and help COVID-19 treatment centres get oxygen, he said.

The MLA, who himself has recovered from the viral infection, alleged that there is scarcity of medical oxygen at hospitals in Goa. AAP convener Rahul Mahambrey termed Alemao's commments as "laughable".

"Oximeters are a proven tool globally to combat coronavirus. If Alemao does not know how to help people suffering from COVID-19, he should at least stop commenting," Mahambrey said..