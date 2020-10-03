Left Menu
Development News Edition

Textile sector key in realising self-reliant India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the textile sector is key in realising a self-reliant India, and added that his government is particularly focussing on skills upgradation, financial assistance and integrating the sector with latest technology. World over the textile sector employs many women, he said, adding that a vibrant textile sector will add strength to efforts of women empowerment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 20:37 IST
Textile sector key in realising self-reliant India: PM Modi
Speaking of India's textile traditions, Modi said naturally-coloured cotton and silk have a long and glorious history, and the diversity in textiles shows the richness of the country's culture.  Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the textile sector is key in realising a self-reliant India, and added that his government is particularly focussing on skills upgradation, financial assistance and integrating the sector with the latest technology. Addressing an international webinar on textile traditions organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), he said Indian textiles are highly valued globally and they have also got enriched with customs, crafts, products and techniques of other cultures, a statement said. He said the textile sector has always brought opportunities and, domestically, it is among the highest job providers in India. Internationally, textiles helped to build trade and cultural relations with the world, he added. He lauded the ICCR and the Uttar Pradesh Institute of Design for their efforts in bringing people from different countries to participate in the webinar on the theme "Weaving Relations: Textile Traditions". He said in the textile sector one can see the country's history, diversity and immense opportunity.

Speaking of India's textile traditions, Modi said naturally-coloured cotton and silk have a long and glorious history, and the diversity in textiles shows the richness of the country's culture. He said there will be something unique about the textile traditions in every community, every village and every state, and also highlighted the rich textile traditions of the nation's tribal communities, according to the statement. He said in all of India's textile traditions there are colour, vibrancy and an eye for detail. Noting that the programme is being organised in the context of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary celebrations, the prime minister said Gandhi saw a close link between the textile sector and social empowerment and converted the simple 'charkha' into a key symbol of India's independence movement. World over the textile sector employs many women, he said, adding that a vibrant textile sector will add strength to efforts of women empowerment.

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

EMA committee probes possible kidney injury from Gilead's remdesivir

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Allez Dan! Altmaier counts rewards from putting in hard yards

After struggling with abdominal and shoulder ailments for two years, German Daniel Altmaier felt the need to strengthen his body -- and the lengthy shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic proved to be the perfect opportunity. After coming thr...

Quality, scale to help take exports to USD 1 trn, not subsidies: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said quality, technology and scale of production will help India take its annual exports to USD 1 trillion and not government subsidies. He exhorted exporters and the industry as a who...

Trump not yet on clear path to recovery-source

President Donald Trump is not yet on a clear path to recovery from COVID-19 and some of his vital signs over the last 24 hours were very concerning, a person familiar with the situation told reporters on Saturday.The source, who asked not t...

Hyderabad: Teenage girl adopts lioness in memory of late grandfather

Ahead of World Animal Welfare Day, animal lover and Class 12 student Akshita Rao Gamji adopted an African lioness named Adishana for a period of one year at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad. World Animal Welfare Day is celebrated every year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020