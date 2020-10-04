LJP won't contest under Nitish Kumar's leadership in Bihar, say party sources; wants alliance with BJP only
The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Sunday virtually walked out of the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar ahead of the state assembly polls, saying that it will not fight the election under JD(U) president and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership of the ruling alliance in the state, LJP sources said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 16:45 IST
The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Sunday virtually walked out of the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar ahead of the state assembly polls, saying that it will not fight the election under JD(U) president and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership of the ruling alliance in the state, LJP sources said. An LJP parliamentary board meeting chaired by its president Chirag Paswan instead passed a resolution in favour of an alliance with the BJP and said its MLAs will work to strengthen the hand of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP has already announced that the NDA will fight the polls under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. As such, the LJP resolution makes the party's break up with the NDA in the state inevitable. The BJP central election committee is meeting later in the evening to finalise the party's candidates for the three-phase assembly election, which begins from October 28.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nitish
- Kumar
- Narendra Modi
- Chirag Paswan
ALSO READ
Nitish condemns MP's misbehaviour with Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman
Nitish hails passage of farm bills, criticises opposition
Farm laws will benefit farmers, boost their income: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.
Nitish hails farm bills passage, says some people are speaking against it without knowledge
Nitish Kumar condemns heckling of RS dy chairman