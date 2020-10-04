Mutt seer dies of heart attack
Swami Siddarama Deshikendra of Godekere Samsthana in Tumakuru, over 60 kms from here, passed away on Sunday due to cardiac arrest. The 65-year-old seer suffered the heart attack at the mutt and died instantaneously, sources in said.
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa condoled the demise. In his message, he said the chief of the Godekere Samsthana was involved in various social, educational and religious activities.
