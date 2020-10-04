Left Menu
Farm laws will be thrown in wastepaper basket the day Cong forms govt at Centre: Rahul at Punjab rally

Vowing to scrap the new farm laws once the Congress returns to power at the Centre, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that the BJP-led government was acting at the behest of select corporates to "destroy” farmers.

PTI | Moga | Updated: 04-10-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 20:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Vowing to scrap the new farm laws once the Congress returns to power at the Centre, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that the BJP-led government was acting at the behest of select corporates to "destroy" farmers. Leading a tractor rally in Punjab against the farm legislations, the Congress leader launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and questioned the need for bringing in the new laws at the time of the coronavirus pandemic. "Their target is to end the MSP and food procurement system. They know the day that happens, farmers of Punjab and Haryana will be finished," he said. "But the Congress will not allow this to happen, we stand firmly behind you. We will not back down an inch," Gandhi said while addressing a gathering at Badni Kalan here before a tractor rally through the districts of Moga and Ludhiana. The Congress, which is in power in Punjab, is holding tractor rallies from October 4 to October 6 across the state in protest against the Centre's new farm laws. Gandhi alleged that the Modi government was acting like "a puppet". "Do you (people) remember about Kathputli? There used to be a puppet show. Somebody else used to pull puppet's strings.... This is not the Modi government, this is the government of Adani and Ambani," he alleged. The former Congress president said if the laws were meant for farmers, then why were they agitating against these new legislations, and referred to the Congress' opposition to the Land Acquisition Bill.

"I guarantee the day the Congress government is formed (at the Centre), these three black laws would be scrapped and thrown in the wastepaper basket," he said. He said while the system needed reforms and change, there was no way the Congress would allow it to be destroyed. "I am not saying that there is no deficiency in this system. There is a need to reform the system, but it does not need to be destroyed. "If you do so then there will not be anything for farmers' safety and they will have to directly talk to Ambani and Adani and farmers will be destroyed," he said. President Ram Nath Kovind has given assent to the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, which were passed by the Parliament last month. The government has maintained that the MSP system will remain and has accused the Congress and other opposition parties of misleading farmers. Prime Minister Modi has alleged that those opposing the bills only want the "middlemen" to thrive, while his government is concerned about the interests of farmers who will now be able to get a better price for their produce. It was merely "opposition for the sake of opposition", he had said on the protests against the new laws and claimed that these parties too had been in favour of such reforms but lacked the courage as their focus was only on elections. Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Modi, accusing him of lying to the people and misleading the nation for the past six years to "serve" the interests of two to three large corporate houses. "For six years, Narendra Modi has been speaking lies. When he brought demonetisation, he had then said black money will be curbed. When GST was implemented, it hit small shopkeepers, traders and the poor. "When COVID-19 came, the debt of the biggest corporates of the country was waived, their tax was waived. But no relief was given to poor and farmers, not a single rupee was given," he alleged. Rahul Gandhi also hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the Hathras incident alleging no action was taken against those responsible for the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped.

During his address at Jattpura in Raikot, Gandhi the roads which the farmers use to take their produce to mandis at present "were not made by the Adanis and Ambanis but were constructed with the money collected as mandi fee". "With these new laws, the mandis will be wiped out and there will be no roads left for farmers to go anywhere to sell their foodgrain," he said.

Gandhi and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh were handed over resolutions passed against the farm laws by panchayats in Raikot. Former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had been at loggerheads with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and had stayed away from all Congress activities ever since he resigned from the state cabinet last year, too addressed the gathering. AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat and party MLAs also joined the rally.

