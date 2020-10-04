Left Menu
Development News Edition

Give Rs 2 lakh more as ex-gratia for death of schoolgirl who fell into midday meal's dal vessel: NHRC to Odisha

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Chief Secretary of Odisha to pay Rupees three lakh to the family members of the minor girl who died by falling into Hot dal vessel meant for Mid-day-Meal in Koraput district in the year 2014.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 20:53 IST
Give Rs 2 lakh more as ex-gratia for death of schoolgirl who fell into midday meal's dal vessel: NHRC to Odisha
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Chief Secretary of Odisha to pay Rupees three lakh to the family members of the minor girl who died by falling into Hot dal vessel meant for Mid-day-Meal in Koraput district in the year 2014. The Commission recommended an additional compensation of Rs two lakh which is to be paid to the family members of the deceased over and above ex-gratia payment of one lakh rupees sanctioned by the State.

Acting on a petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer and rights activist, Radhakanta Tripathy, the apex human rights watchdog passed this direction and sought compliance report along with proof of payment by October 15. On 21 November, 2014, a Class IX student, who had fallen into a hot vessel of dal, succumbed to her burn injuries. The deceased has been identified as Basanti Barik, a student at Baligaon Girls' High School in Boipariguda block of Koraput district.

Basanti had fallen unconscious and fell into a large container of hot dal while waiting in the queue for the midday meal. She was asked to serve the dal during which it fell on her scalding her. Tripathy alleged that it was the failure of the Education Department in ensuring basic human rights while serving midday meals that resulted in death and it amounts to severe human rights violations.

Seeking corrective measures against these mishaps, he requested the NHRC to investigate the case and direct the government officials to pay exemplary compensation to the family members of the deceased, Tripathy said. Pursuant to the direction of the NHRC, the State informed that the amount of Rs.1 lakh as ex-gratia payment has been paid to the family members of the deceased child.

Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, the NHRC observed that the amount paid as ex-gratia is not sufficient and therefore, the Commission issued a show-cause notice to the Chief Secretary, Odisha government, as to why no show cause notice be issued as to why an additional compensation of rupees two lakhs should not be recommended to be paid to the family memvers of the deceased child, Basanti Barik for violation of her human rights. The Chief Secretary, Government of Odisha, was directed to the file reply to show cause notice along with proof of payment in respect of 1 lakh rupees, already sanctioned as ex-gratia amount to the family members of the deceased child.

The NHRC observed that despite giving issuance of reminder to the show cause notice, the State authorities have neither submitted proof of ex-gratia payment nor any reply to the show cause notice. Therefore, the Commission confirms its recommendation of additional compensation of two lakh rupees which is to be paid to the family members of the deceased over and above ex-gratia payment of one lakh rupees. (ANI)

Also Read: 49ers star TE Kittle (knee) to miss game vs. Jets

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Rs

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Rahul's half-century guides KXIP to 178 runs against CSK

Kings XI Punjab KXIP skipper KL Rahul scored a half-century to guide his team to a total of 178 runs against Chennai Super Kings CSK in the Indian Premier League IPL here on Sunday. Rahul played a knock of 63 runs from 52 balls to help his ...

Let me enjoy the moment, says LJP president Chirag Paswan after deciding to go solo in Bihar

By Ashoke Raj The Lok Janshakti PartyLJP on Sunday announced, after a meeting here in New Delhi its decision to go solo in the ensuing assembly election in Bihar.Let me enjoy the moment, said Chirag Paswan, the national president of the pa...

IPL 13: We failed to build partnerships, says Warner

After suffering a 34-run defeat against Mumbai Indians, SunRisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner said that the side failed to built partnerships in the middle to finish the game in their favour. Chasing a massive target of 209 runs, SRH got...

Regal-owner Cineworld considering closing all U.S., UK screens

Cineworld, the worlds second-biggest cinema operator, said it was considering temporarily closing all its screens in the United States and Britain after studios pulled major releases such as the latest James Bond film. The Regal cinema owne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020