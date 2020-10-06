Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar Assembly polls: JDU to contest 122 seats, 121 seats for BJP

Janata Dal-United (JDU) has been allotted 122 seats and BJP has been 121 seats for the Bihar Assembly polls, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said here on Tuesday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 06-10-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 17:49 IST
Bihar Assembly polls: JDU to contest 122 seats, 121 seats for BJP
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar speaking to reporters in Patna on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Janata Dal-United (JDU) has been allotted 122 seats and BJP has been 121 seats for the Bihar Assembly polls, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said here on Tuesday. JDU will give 7 seats to Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustan Awam Moarch (HAM) from its quota while BJP will also allot some seats to Vikassheel Insaan Party from its share.

"JD(U) has been allotted 122 seats. Under that quota, we are giving 7 seats to HAM. BJP has 121 seats. Talks are underway, BJP will allot seats to Vikassheel Insaan Party under their quota," JDU chief Nitish Kumar told reporters here. Earlier today, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) met at the Chief Minister's official residence in Patna. Devendra Fadnavis, Sushil Modi, Sanjay Jaiswal, and Bhupendra Yadav were present at the meeting.

Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in three phases--October 28, November 3, and 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. In the 2015 assembly polls, JD-U, RJD, and Congress had fought the elections together under the Mahagathbandhan banner. On the other hand, the BJP-led NDA had fought the elections with Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and other allies.

RJD with 80 seats had emerged as the single largest party in the elections, followed by JD-U (71), and BJP (53). However, BJP got the largest vote share (24.42 per cent), followed by RJD with 18.35 per cent and JD-U (16.83 per cent). Differences later emerged between the RJD and JD-U in 2017, resulting in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar returning to the NDA. (ANI)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Stubble burning: Punjab waives farm machinery rental for small, marginal farmers

The Punjab government has told a Supreme Court-mandated pollution control authority that custom hiring centres CHCs in the state will not charge any rental from small and marginal farmers for machinery to manage stubble. Farmers who cannot ...

No more status quo: PM Johnson vows to transform Britain after coronavirus crisis

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, under fire over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, vowed on Tuesday to transform Britain rather than settle for the status quo by building more new homes, improving education and boosting the green economy....

UPDATE 1-In bid to survive and restart, Malaysia's AirAsia X proposes major restructuring plan

The long-haul arm of Malaysias flagship budget airline, AirAsia X Bhd AAX , has proposed restructuring its debt and reducing its issued share capital to avoid liquidation and pave way for fresh capital, it said in a late bourse filing on Tu...

EXCLUSIVE-"Big progress" in Brexit talks leaves EU seeing trade deal closer - sources

Britain and the EU are close to agreement on reciprocal social security rights for their citizens after Brexit, two diplomatic sources said, with one describing talks last week on an elusive trade deal as one of the most positive so far. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020