Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two more White House staffers test positive for COVID-19 -reports

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-10-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 21:44 IST
Two more White House staffers test positive for COVID-19 -reports
Representative image. Image Credit:freevsg.org

Another two White House staffers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to media reports on Tuesday, one day after U.S. President Donald Trump returned to the White House after being hospitalized with the highly contagious disease.

One of Trump's valets, an active member of the U.S. military who traveled with the president last week, has the novel coronavirus, a Bloomberg News reporter said on Twitter, citing unnamed sources. Bloomberg and other U.S. media outlets also reported that a military aide to Trump has COVID-19.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Suryakumar, Bumrah fire Mumbai Indians to third straight win

Suryakumar Yadav smashed his highest score in the tournament as Mumbai Indians put up a clinical performance against a pedestrian Rajasthan Royals outfit for their third successive win in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday. Yadav h...

Sexual exploitation of kids in Shukartal ashram: POCSO court cross-examine victim

A Muzaffarnagar court on Tuesday completed the cross-examination of a victim of alleged sexual exploitation by a self-styled godman in his ashram at Shukartal area in the district. After the completing the cross-examination of the child vic...

Rich world could be close to normal by late 2021 if vaccine works, Bill Gates says

Rich countries could be back to close to normal by late 2021 if a COVID-19 vaccine works, is ready soon and distributed properly at scale, Microsoft founder Bill Gates said on Tuesday. By late next year you can have things going back pretty...

Key figure in German child abuse case jailed for 12 years

A court in western Germany on Tuesday sentenced a 43-year-old man at the center of a large child sexual abuse network to 12 years imprisonment. The regional court in Cologne convicted the defendant, identified only as Joerg L. for privacy r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020