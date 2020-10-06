Left Menu
Development News Edition

JMM accuses RJD of 'political cheating'; decides to go alone in Bihar polls

Though not a formal member of the Grand Alliance in Bihar, Lalu Prasad's party that spearheads the opposition coalition there had declared last week that it will accomodate the Jharkhand ruling party from its quota of 144 seats. JMM General Secretary Supriyo Bhattachaya told PTI- Bhasha that they have decided to go alone in Bihar polls due to "political cheating" by Lalu Prasad's party.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 06-10-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 22:38 IST
JMM accuses RJD of 'political cheating'; decides to go alone in Bihar polls
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha on Tuesday accused RJD of "politically cheating" them and announced that it will contest alone on seven seats in Bihar elections. Though not a formal member of the Grand Alliance in Bihar, Lalu Prasad's party that spearheads the opposition coalition there had declared last week that it will accomodate the Jharkhand ruling party from its quota of 144 seats.

JMM General Secretary Supriyo Bhattachaya told PTI- Bhasha that they have decided to go alone in Bihar polls due to "political cheating" by Lalu Prasad's party. He said the party will contest seven assembly seats located on borders with the state that will witness voting in the second and third phases. This number could also increase later, he added.

JMM has no legislator in the outgoing house in Bihar. JMM which has made the lone RJD MLA in Jharkhand a minister was expecting kind treatment from Prasad's party in the neighbouring state.

Asked if this would have any impact on the ruling coalition of JMM-Congress-RJD in Jharkhand, Bhattcharya answered in negative. Bhattacharya who is also party's chief spokesman said "RJD should not forget that we gave them a handsome number of seats in 2019 Jharkhand assembly elections more than its 'Haisiyat' (capacity) and also made the lone MLA of the party a minister".

Taking a swipe at RJD chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, he said "the man who has become a new leader of the party seems to have forgotten everything". "We waited till today but the situation has become clear to us and we decided to fight the Bihar polls alone," the JMM General Secretary said.

While declaring the seat-sharing formula for Bihar elections on Friday last, Tejashwi Yadav had said that his party will accomodate JMM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) from its quota of 144 seats out of total 243 seats. VIP has already pulled out of the grand alliance and is expected to be accomodated by the BJP from its share of seats.

And now JMM has also decided to have no truck with the RJD-led coalition in the October-November polls in Bihar. Hemant Soren himself had met the RJD supremo in RIMS and held seat-sharing talks for Bihar elections.

Prasad is in jail in Ranchi after being convicted in four cases of multi-crore rupees fodder scam.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Party city Berlin slaps corona curfew on bars, restaurants

Germanys capital decided on Tuesday to impose a late-night curfew on restaurants and bars to contain surging numbers of new coronavirus cases in Berlin. City mayor Michael Mueller, a Social Democrat, said experts had pointed to two problem ...

UPDATE 2-Taliban, Afghan negotiators set ground rules to safeguard peace talks - sources

Taliban and Afghan government-backed negotiators have agreed on a broad code of conduct to advance the intra-Afghan peace talks in Qatar, even as key differences between the two warring sides remain, three official sources told Reuters on T...

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

As we are coming close to Sunday, fans are getting more excited for My Hero Academia Chapter 287. The series has been following Izuku and his friends on their most dangerous mission yet. Lets have a look what fans can get in the imminent My...

Suryakumar, Bumrah fire Mumbai Indians to third straight win

Suryakumar Yadav smashed his highest score in the tournament as Mumbai Indians put up a clinical performance against a pedestrian Rajasthan Royals outfit for their third successive win in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday. Yadav h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020