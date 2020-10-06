Scindia loyalists dominate BJP list for MP assembly bypolls

Left Menu
The BJP on Tuesday declared its much-awaited list for the crucial assembly bypolls in Madhya Pradesh, fielding all loyalists of former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, including six Congress ministers, who quit with him to join the saffron party in March.

Jyotiraditya Scinida. File photo Image Credit: ANI

The BJP on Tuesday declared its much-awaited list for the crucial assembly bypolls in Madhya Pradesh, fielding all loyalists of former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, including six Congress ministers, who quit with him to join the saffron party in March. As many as 28 assembly seats will have bypolls on November 3 in the BJP-ruled state. The BJP has announced candidates for all the bypoll-bound seats.

A revolt by a section of Congress MLAs, most of them considered close to Scindia, led to the toppling of the Kamal Nath government nearly seven months ago. The six Congress ministers, who were accommodated in Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhans new cabinet, have been fielded from the assembly seats from where they were elected in the 2018 polls.

The BJP has given tickets to all 25 MLAs who quit the Congress to join the saffron party. The BJP has fielded Tulsiram Silawat from Sanver (SC), Imarti Devi from Dabra (SC), Pradyumna Singh Tomar from Gwalior, Mahendra Singh Sisodia from Bamori, Govind Singh Rajput from Surkhi and Dr Prabhuram Choudhary from Sanchi (SC) seat, as per the list issued by the BJPs central election committee.

From Joura the party has fielded Subedar Singh Rajoudha, Aidal Singh Kansana from Sumavli, Raghuraj Sngh Kansana from Morena, Girraj Dandotia from Dimni, Kamlesh Jatav from Ambah (SC), OPS Bhadoria from Mehgaon, Ranvir Singh Jatav from Gohad (SC), Munna Lal Goyal from Gwalior-East and Raksha Santram Sironia from Bhander (SC). Jasmant Jatav Chitri will contest from Karera (SC), Suresh Dhakad from Pohri, Jajpal Singh Jajji from Ashoknagar (SC) Brajendra Singh Yadav from Mungaoli, Kunwar Pradyumann Singh Lodhi from Malhera, Bisahulal Singh from Anuppur (ST), Narayan Singh Pawar from Biora, Manoj Untwal from Agar (SC), Manoj Choudhary from Hatpipalya, Narayan Patel from Mandhata, Sumitra Devi Kasdekar from Nepanagar (ST), Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon from Badnawar and Hardeep Singh Dang from Suvasra, it said.

The Congress has already declared its candidates on 27 seats except Biora. The bypolls will be held on November 3 and counting of votes will take place on November 10.

