POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina
29 to Oct. 6, it gathered responses from 1,098 adults, including 709 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points. * In North Carolina, from Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, it gathered responses from 1,000 adults, including 601 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 5 percentage points. * In Pennsylvania, from Sept.Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2020 01:14 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 01:14 IST
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden expanded his lead over President Donald Trump in battleground Michigan and the two candidates were locked in a toss-up race in North Carolina, according to Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls released on Tuesday.
Reuters/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states - Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona - that will play critical roles in deciding whether Trump wins a second term in office or if Biden ousts him in the November election. Below is a state-by-state look at Reuters/Ipsos findings, based on the online responses of likely voters, which include responses from some who cast ballots ahead of the formal Nov. 3 Election Day, which is increasingly common due to the coronavirus pandemic:
MICHIGAN (Sept. 29-Oct. 6): * Voting for Biden: 51%
* Voting for Trump: 43% * Biden had led Trump 49% to 44% in a Sept. 11-16 poll
* 50% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 41% said Trump would be better. * 49% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 44% said Biden would be better.
* 10% said they already had voted. NORTH CAROLINA (Sept. 29-Oct. 6):
* Voting for Biden: 47% * Voting for Trump: 47%
* 47% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 45% said Trump would be better. * 52% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 40% said Biden would be better.
* 8% said they already had voted. WISCONSIN (Sept. 29-Oct. 5):
* Voting for Biden: 50% * Voting for Trump: 44%
* 50% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 41% said Trump would be better. * 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 44% said Biden would be better.
* 13% said they already had voted. PENNSYLVANIA (Sept. 29-Oct. 5):
* Voting for Biden: 50% * Voting for Trump: 45%
* 51% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 41% said Trump would be better. * 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 46% said Biden would be better.
* 2% said they already had voted. FLORIDA (Sept. 11-16):
* Voting for Biden: 47% * Voting for Trump: 47%
* 46% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 46% said Trump would be better. * 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 41% said Biden would be better.
* 3% said they already had voted. ARIZONA (Sept. 11-17):
* Voting for Biden: 47% * Voting for Trump: 46%
* 47% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 44% said Trump would be better. * 49% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 44% said Biden would be better.
* 3% said they already had voted. NOTES
The Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls are conducted online in all six states in English, as well as in Spanish in Arizona and Florida. * In Michigan, from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6, it gathered responses from 1,098 adults, including 709 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.
* In North Carolina, from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6, it gathered responses from 1,100 adults, including 693 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points. * In Wisconsin, from Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, it gathered responses from 1,000 adults, including 601 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.
* In Pennsylvania, from Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, it gathered responses from 1,000 adults, including 605 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 5 percentage points. * In Florida, from Sept. 11 to 16, it gathered responses from 1,005 adults, including 586 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.
* In Arizona, from Sept. 11 to 17, it gathered responses from 1,005 adults, including 565 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.
- READ MORE ON:
- Democratic
- English
- Donald Trump
- Joe Biden
- Spanish
ALSO READ
Trump to name Supreme Court pick by Saturday as Democratic hopes of blocking nomination dim
Deputy Chairman bringing tea for suspended RS MPs shows 'excellent democratic values': Naidu
DR Congo: Allied Democratic Forces militants kill 10 people in Mbau town
Rights bodies protest in Kolkata, alleges BJP govt trying to crush democratic movements
U.S. House Democratic leaders hope for Tuesday vote on bill to avoid shutdown