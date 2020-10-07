Left Menu
Development News Edition

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

29 to Oct. 6, it gathered responses from 1,098 adults, including 709 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points. * In North Carolina, from Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, it gathered responses from 1,000 adults, including 601 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 5 percentage points. * In Pennsylvania, from Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2020 01:14 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 01:14 IST
POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden expanded his lead over President Donald Trump in battleground Michigan and the two candidates were locked in a toss-up race in North Carolina, according to Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls released on Tuesday.

Reuters/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states - Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona - that will play critical roles in deciding whether Trump wins a second term in office or if Biden ousts him in the November election. Below is a state-by-state look at Reuters/Ipsos findings, based on the online responses of likely voters, which include responses from some who cast ballots ahead of the formal Nov. 3 Election Day, which is increasingly common due to the coronavirus pandemic:

MICHIGAN (Sept. 29-Oct. 6): * Voting for Biden: 51%

* Voting for Trump: 43% * Biden had led Trump 49% to 44% in a Sept. 11-16 poll

* 50% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 41% said Trump would be better. * 49% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 44% said Biden would be better.

* 10% said they already had voted. NORTH CAROLINA (Sept. 29-Oct. 6):

* Voting for Biden: 47% * Voting for Trump: 47%

* 47% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 45% said Trump would be better. * 52% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 40% said Biden would be better.

* 8% said they already had voted. WISCONSIN (Sept. 29-Oct. 5):

* Voting for Biden: 50% * Voting for Trump: 44%

* 50% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 41% said Trump would be better. * 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 44% said Biden would be better.

* 13% said they already had voted. PENNSYLVANIA (Sept. 29-Oct. 5):

* Voting for Biden: 50% * Voting for Trump: 45%

* 51% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 41% said Trump would be better. * 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 46% said Biden would be better.

* 2% said they already had voted. FLORIDA (Sept. 11-16):

* Voting for Biden: 47% * Voting for Trump: 47%

* 46% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 46% said Trump would be better. * 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 41% said Biden would be better.

* 3% said they already had voted. ARIZONA (Sept. 11-17):

* Voting for Biden: 47% * Voting for Trump: 46%

* 47% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 44% said Trump would be better. * 49% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 44% said Biden would be better.

* 3% said they already had voted. NOTES

The Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls are conducted online in all six states in English, as well as in Spanish in Arizona and Florida. * In Michigan, from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6, it gathered responses from 1,098 adults, including 709 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

* In North Carolina, from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6, it gathered responses from 1,100 adults, including 693 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points. * In Wisconsin, from Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, it gathered responses from 1,000 adults, including 601 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.

* In Pennsylvania, from Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, it gathered responses from 1,000 adults, including 605 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 5 percentage points. * In Florida, from Sept. 11 to 16, it gathered responses from 1,005 adults, including 586 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.

* In Arizona, from Sept. 11 to 17, it gathered responses from 1,005 adults, including 565 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

Entertainment News Roundup: Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies from COVID-19; Led Zeppelin emerges victor in 'Stairway to Heaven' plagiarism case and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. survival camps to activate due to fear of election violence

A chain of U.S. survival communities plan to activate and open to members for the first time over fears of violence following the presidential election on Nov. 3.Fortitude Ranch camps in West Virginia and Colorado will open on election day ...

Eddie Van Halen, guitar god in rock band named after him, dies at 65

Eddie Van Halen, one of rock musics greatest guitar players and a founding member of the hard-rocking, top-selling band named after him and his drummer brother, died of cancer on Tuesday. He was 65. Van Halens death was announced on Twitter...

Infected Trump working from residence; West Wing spaces considered

U.S. President Donald Trump is working from makeshift office space in the White House residence rather than the Oval Office, with only a few senior staff gaining face-to-face access while he receives treatment for COVID-19, officials said o...

U.S. congressional panel details Big Tech's abuses and urges tougher laws

A U.S. House of Representatives panel looking into abuses of market power by four of the biggest technology companies found they used killer acquisitions to smite rivals, charged exorbitant fees, and forced small businesses into oppressive ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020