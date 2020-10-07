Pelosi says Trump shows 'true colors' by walking away from coronavirus relief talks

Pelosi says Trump shows 'true colors' by walking away from coronavirus relief talksReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-10-2020 01:30 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 01:19 IST
Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump's decision to walk away from talks on a coronavirus stimulus bill shows he is unwilling to crush the virus, as cases continue to rise across much of the country.
"Today, once again, President Trump showed his true colors: putting himself first at the expense of the country, with the full complicity of the GOP Members of Congress," Pelosi said in a statement. "Walking away from coronavirus talks demonstrates that President Trump is unwilling to crush the virus, as is required by the Heroes Act."
