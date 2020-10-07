EU lawmakers clear Commission reshuffle after Hogan exit

Left Menu
The European Parliament approved on Wednesday a reshuffle of the EU executive forced by the resignation of Phil Hogan, the Irishman who had been in charge of trade. Lawmakers cleared the appointment of Mairead McGuinness, who was vice president of the European parliament when Ireland put her forward as its new commissioner.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 07-10-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 18:14 IST
The European Parliament approved on Wednesday a reshuffle of the EU executive forced by the resignation of Phil Hogan, the Irishman who had been in charge of trade. Lawmakers cleared the appointment of Mairead McGuinness, who was vice president of the European parliament when Ireland put her forward as its new commissioner. She will be responsible for financial services.

The members of parliament also approved Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis to add trade to his existing economy portfolio. The former Latvian prime minister will take charge as the European Union seeks to ease trade tensions with the United States, seal a deal on future relations with Britain and unite around a new leader for the World Trade Organization.

Hogan, a Commission heavyweight, quit in August after days of pressure over allegations he breached COVID-19 guidelines during a trip to Ireland.

