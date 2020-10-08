Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook bans militarized calls for poll watching but won't pull 'Army for Trump' video

The world's biggest social network is scrambling to adjust its rules for the Nov. 3 vote, despite saying last month that it had set its final policies, as Republicans mobilize https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSKBN26L3M5 thousands of volunteers to watch polls for evidence backing up President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated complaints about voter fraud. The president's son Donald Trump Jr. sought such volunteers for this "Army for Trump" in a September video that racked up millions of views on social media.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2020 06:25 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 06:25 IST
Facebook bans militarized calls for poll watching but won't pull 'Army for Trump' video

Facebook Inc on Wednesday banned calls for poll watching that use "militarized language," as it tightened a slew of restrictions ahead of U.S. elections next month amid mounting alarm that unfounded claims online could result in violence. The world's biggest social network is scrambling to adjust its rules for the Nov. 3 vote, despite saying last month that it had set its final policies, as Republicans mobilize https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSKBN26L3M5 thousands of volunteers to watch polls for evidence backing up President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated complaints about voter fraud.

The president's son Donald Trump Jr. sought such volunteers for this "Army for Trump" in a September video that racked up millions of views on social media. Facebook is allowing that video to stay up, while confirming that it would be in violation of the company's new rules.

"When we change our policies, we generally do not apply them retroactively," Facebook Vice President of Content Policy Monika Bickert told reporters on a call. "Under the new policy, if that video were to be posted again we would indeed be removing it." Voting-rights activists are concerned encounters at polling stations could escalate in a tense year that has already seen armed militias face off against protestors in some cities, much of which has been organized on social networks.

The Democratic Party has hired voter protection directors https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSKCN24O184?enowpopup in more than a dozen states to lead more comprehensive operations than in past cycles, party officials have said. STRUGGLE TO SETTLE

Facebook also extended a moratorium on new U.S. political advertising, following in the footsteps of Alphabet Inc's Google in saying it would block such ads indefinitely after polls close. The company has struggled to settle on an approach to political ads. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg last year cast himself as a steadfast defender of free speech for refusing to impose restrictions favored by the company's peers.

Zuckerberg gave some ground last month, saying in an announcement pitched as the company's final word on election policies that Facebook would block new political ads in the week before the election. Facebook subsequently said it would reject ads that prematurely claim victory or suggest that official results are invalid.

The company also announced more a proactive approach to organic falsehoods, which election experts have warned could be the biggest threat on Election Day. It said it would respond to candidates or parties making premature claims of victory by adding a label saying the election has not yet been called and showing notifications at the top of news feed with authoritative information about the state of the race.

Posts from presidential candidates contesting the official outcome would get a label showing the declared winner's name, the company said.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Virus-hunting trio win Nobel for hepatitis C discovery; Musk's SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Singer Johnny Nash dead at 80; South Korean retail investors bid over $50 billion to win coveted shares in BTS label and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Report reveals linkages between human trafficking and forced marriage

The agency has published a report which documents the interlinkages between trafficking in persons and marriage and provides steps for governments and other authorities to strike back.This is the first publication that looks at the issue gl...

Hurricane Delta heads for US after lashing Mexico's Yucatan

Hurricane Delta emerged into the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday and headed toward Louisiana after making landfall just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun, toppling trees and cutting power to residents of the Yucatan peninsulas resort-studde...

FACTBOX-Quotes from the Kamala Harris-Mike Pence debate

Republican Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris squared off on Wednesday evening in Salt Lake City, Utah, ahead of the Nov. 3 election. Here are some of key quotes from the debate, which was moderated by USA Tod...

Stillbirths: An unnecessary, unspeakable tragedy – UN report

A Neglected Tragedy The Global Burden of Stillbirths, released by the UN Childrens Fund UNICEF, the World Health Organization WHO, the World Bank and the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs DESA, reveals that 84 per cent of these g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020