Left Menu
Development News Edition

India’s coronavirus fight people driven; gets great strength from COVID warriors: PM Modi

He made the appeal to people to follow social distancing norms and expressed confidence that the fight against the pandemic will be won. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had on Wednesday said the prime minister will launch a 'jan andolan' campaign for COVID appropriate behaviour on Thursday with a tweet in view of the upcoming festivals, winter season and opening up of the economy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 08:40 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 08:40 IST
India’s coronavirus fight people driven; gets great strength from COVID warriors: PM Modi

India’s coronavirus fight is people driven and gets great strength from its COVID warriors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday as he urged people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour. He made the appeal to people to follow social distancing norms and expressed confidence that the fight against the pandemic will be won.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had on Wednesday said the prime minister will launch a 'jan andolan' campaign for COVID appropriate behaviour on Thursday with a tweet in view of the upcoming festivals, winter season and opening up of the economy. "India’s COVID-19 fight is people driven and gets great strength from our COVID warriors," Modi said. He said collective efforts have helped save many lives. "We have to continue the momentum and protect our citizens from the virus," the PM tweeted using the hashtag 'Unite2FightCorona'.

"Let us #Unite2FightCorona! Let us always remember: Wear a mask. Wash hands. Follow social distancing. Practice ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori.’ Together, we will succeed. Together, we will win against COVID-19," he said in another tweet. PTI ASK SRY.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Virus-hunting trio win Nobel for hepatitis C discovery; Musk's SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites and more

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court divided over Google bid to end Oracle copyright suit

The U.S. Supreme Court appeared divided on Wednesday as it considered whether to protect Alphabet Incs Google from a long-running lawsuit by Oracle Corp accusing it of infringing Oracle copyrights to build the Android operating system that ...

U.S. warns China against Taiwan attack, stresses U.S. 'ambiguity'

The U.S. national security adviser warned China on Wednesday against any attempt to take Taiwan by force, saying amphibious landings were notoriously difficult and there was a lot of ambiguity about how the United States would respond. Robe...

Suicide note of Ashwani Kumar says he ended life due to disease, disability: Himachal DGP

The suicide note of former Governor of Manipur and Nagaland and ex-Central Bureau of Investigation CBI Director Ashwani Kumar, who allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Shimla on Wednesday, revealed that he ended his life due to dis...

PM Modi greets IAF on its foundation day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the Indian Air Force on its foundation day, saying the courage, valour and dedication of its soldiers to protect the country inspire everyone. In a tweet on the Air Force Day, he lauded the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020