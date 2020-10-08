Left Menu
Development News Edition

The world wouldn't have ended if Bihar polls, byelections to 54 assembly seats were postponed: HDK

Expressing strong reservation over holding Bihar polls and by-election to 54 assembly segments in various states amid the COVID-19 pandemic, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday said the world wouldn't have ended if the process was postponed.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-10-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 18:29 IST
The world wouldn't have ended if Bihar polls, byelections to 54 assembly seats were postponed: HDK

Expressing strong reservation over holding Bihar polls and by-election to 54 assembly segments in various states amid the COVID-19 pandemic, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday said the world wouldn't have ended if the process was postponed. He warned the Election Commission, central and the state governments that they were playing with the lives of the common people, as it was difficult to maintain COVID-19 protocol like social distancing during the poll process and campaigning.

Karnataka's Sira and Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly segments are also going for bypolls on November 3. "... in my opinion if the Election Commission, central government and the state government had the common sense, holding legislative council polls, the by-election to 54 assembly constituencies and elections to Bihar assembly now, was not necessary..

do you think it will be possible to hold elections?" Kumaraswamy asked. Seeking to know how social distancing would be ensured during the campaign, the former Chief Minister told reporters here that politicians were playing with their own lives.

He pointed out that he had developed high fever after his recent visit to Sira constituency, and is now getting back to start the campaign work after recovery. "the world wouldn't have ended, if the election was postponed for three months? In Bihar President's rule could have been imposed for six months or by having the caretaker government," he said.

Noting that by holding elections at such a time we are playing with the lives of the people, Kumaraswamy said, no one is understanding. "... we will have to go to villages, when we go there, people surround us, will all of them be wearing masks? They will not know things... leave us (politicians) aside, who will give protection to common people, if something happens?" he asked.

"Have they thought about it? Why they declared this election, I don't know. We have to hold elections just for the sake of it," he added. The byelections had been necessitated for Sira following the death JD(S) legislator B Sathyanarayana in August while the Rajarajeshwari Nagar ( R R Nagar) seat fell vacant following the disqualification of Congress MLA N Munirathna under the anti defection law last year.

Apparently with an eye on sympathy votes, JDS has fielded Sathyanarayana's wife Ammajamma as its candidate in Sira, while in R R Nagar, the party has shortlisted three probables -- party city unit chief R Praksah, RR Nagar President Bettaswamy Gowda and a leader from the Jnananbharathi ward Krishnamurthy. Responding to a question about Congress leader Siddaramaiah repeatedly targeting him, the JDS leader said, "He (Siddaramaiah) is afraid of me. He is more afraid of JD(S) than BJP- for the days to come...

So he repeatedly chants Kumaraswamy and also gives me an opportunity to chant his name, by talking about me." "Even though I think not to talk about him, he rakes it up. Should he be facing BJP or Kumaraswamy during election? Looking at his statements, it is clear that he has little bit of fear about JD(S) and Kumaraswamy," he added. Recently both leaders had engaged in a political slugfest, with Siddaramaiah stating that JD(S) was not a political party, and that it would never come to power on its own.

Kumaraswamy had sharply reacted to this by reminding Siddaramaiah that he had flourished and became deputy CM in the JD(S) and is now speaking lightly about the party..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

India says Pak must address core issues in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

India on Thursday said Pakistan has failed to address the core issues in the case relating to Indian death row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav and pressed for an unimpeded, unconditional and unhindered consular access to him as ordered by an inte...

Liverpool signs on goalie Marcelo Pitaluga

Liverpool on Thursday announced the signing of goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga from Fluminense. Liverpool FC can confirm the permanent signing of goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga from Fluminense, the Premier League side said in a statement.The 17-ye...

Expanding wearable segment after overwhelming response from Indian market: Honor

Chinese smart devices maker Honor has expanded its wearable devices portfolio in India after receiving an overwhelming response from the market, a top company official said on Thursday. According to the IDC worldwide quarterly wearable d...

Many will die if COVID vaccine is not declared 'global common good': Muhammad Yunus

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus on Thursday warned that many lives will be lost due to COVID-19 if the coronavirus vaccine is not declared a global common good. He also said the vaccine should not be patented by anyone as it will be difficult...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020